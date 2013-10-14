Intraday Movers: Titan Iron Ore Corp (OTCBB:TFER), Spindle Inc (OTCMKTS:SPDL), Decision Diagnostics Corp (OTCBB:DECN), ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE (OTCMKTS:OTHM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Titan Iron Ore Corp (OTCBB:TFER), Spindle Inc (OTCMKTS:SPDL), Decision Diagnostics Corp (OTCBB:DECN), ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE (OTCMKTS:OTHM).



Titan Iron Ore Corp (OTCBB:TFER) opened its last trade at the price of $0.02. Its closing price was $0.130 after losing -31.58% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.58 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 163.982 shares. The beta of this stock stands at -0.66. Titan Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties.



Will TFER Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Spindle Inc (OTCMKTS:SPDL) percentage change surged 1.28% to close at $1.58 with the total traded volume of 100.652 shares while its average volume of 104.471 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.31 - $3.00, while its day lowest price was $1.25. The share price hit the day highest price of $1.59. Spindle, Inc. provides a mobile commerce platform for consumers and merchants. The company offers the platform for the secure movement of funds between parties and the requisite conversion tools for brands, merchants, and partners to deliver mobile commerce ecosystem.



Will SPDL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Decision Diagnostics Corp (OTCBB:DECN) traded on volume of 163.685 shares in the last session against average volume of 409.962 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.82 and closed at $0.770 by scoring -6.10%. In the last three months the stock was up 250.16% while its 52 week range of the stock was $0.07 - $0.90. Decision Diagnostics Corp. distributes prescription and non-prescription diagnostics, and home testing products in the United States.



Will DECN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ORIENS TRAVEL & HOTE (OTCMKTS:OTHM) closed at $0.0020 by scoring -9.09%. The stock traded with total volume of 12.66 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 12.70 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.24. Oriens Travel and Hotel Management Corp. engage in the operation of hotels and resorts primarily in the United States and Central America.



Will OTHM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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