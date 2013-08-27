Intraday Movers: UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR), Agrium Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AGU), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (ADR) (NYSE:GSK), Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VOO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR), Agrium Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AGU), GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) (NYSE:GSK), Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VOO).



UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) increased 0.56% and closed at $23.14 on a traded volume of 1.43 million shares, in comparison to 1.48 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -1.87%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.87 billion and its total outstanding shares are 253.55million.



Will UDR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States.



Agrium Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AGU) soared 3.18% and closed at $89.47on a traded volume of 1.42 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.26million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 0.74%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $88.73 and $89.99.



Will AGU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Agrium Inc. engages in the retail of agricultural products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Advanced Technologies.



GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) (NYSE:GSK) dropped -0.06% and closed at $52.16. So far in three months, the stock is down -1.53%. The 52-week range for the stock is $41.68 and $54.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $52.24. Its introductory price for the day was $52.14, with the overall traded volume of 1.41 million shares.



Will GSK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is global healthcare group, which is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products.



Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA: VOO) after opening its shares at the price of $76.41, dropped -0.31% to close at $76.06 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.40 million shares.



The 52-week range for the stock is $61.69 and $78.31 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $76.63.



Will VOO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/