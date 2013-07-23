Intraday Movers: Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY), GOLDEN QUEEN MINING (OTCMKTS:GQMNF), Allianz SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AZSEY), IntelGenx Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:IGXT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY), GOLDEN QUEEN MINING (OTCMKTS:GQMNF), Allianz SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AZSEY), IntelGenx Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:IGXT)



Volkswagen AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) opened its shares at the price of $43.25 for the day. Its closing price was $42.91 after losing -0.69% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 52,698.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 57,385.00 shares. Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Trucks and Buses; Power Engineering; and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment is involved in the development of vehicles and engines; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and genuine parts.



Has VLKAY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



GOLDEN QUEEN MINING (OTCMKTS:GQMNF) percentage change surged 9.26% to close at $1.18. The company traded with the total volume of 214,946.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 122,815.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.74 - $3.20, while its day lowest price was $1.10 and it hit its day highest price at $1.20. Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd., a development stage company, engages in acquiring and maintaining gold and silver mining properties for exploration, future development, and production. It holds interest in the Soledad Mountain project, located to the south of Mojave in Kern County in southern California. Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.



For How Long GQMNF will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Allianz SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) the company traded with the total volume of 119,206.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 171,983.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $8.80 - $15.90, while its day lowest price was $15.52 and it hit its day highest price at $15.62. Allianz SE primarily provides property and casualty, and life/health insurance products to private and corporate customers worldwide. Its Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products.



Why Should Investors Buy AZSEY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



IntelGenx Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:IGXT) started its trading session with the price of $0.67 and closed at $0.660 by scoring 0.08%. The company traded with the total volume of 518,136.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 195,581.00 shares. IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, engages in the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. Its product portfolio comprises INT0001/2004 for coronary heart failure and hypertension; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.



Will IGXT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/