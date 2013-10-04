Intraday Movers: Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE), Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), iShares Gold Trust (ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE), Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU).



Yingli Green Energy Hold. Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:YGE) opened its last trade at the price of $7.17. Its closing price was $7.28 after gaining 1.53% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.38 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 7.44 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 2.79. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited is a vertically integrated photovoltaic (PV), product manufacturer worldwide. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV modules, and design, assemble, sell and install PV systems.



Will YGE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) percentage change plunged -0.62% to close at $12.77 with the total traded volume of 8.36 million shares while its average volume of 6.12 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.07 - $13.79, while its day lowest price was $12.62. The share price hit the day highest price of $12.94. Genworth Financial, Inc. (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries.



Will GNW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI) traded on volume of 8.13 million shares in the last session against average volume of 8.25 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $4.03 and closed at $3.96 by scoring -2.94%. In the last three months the stock was up 6.45% while its 52 week range of the stock was $3.47 - $8.86. Arch Coal, Inc. (Arch) is the coal producer. The Company sells substantially all of its coal to power plants, steel mills and industrial facilities. As of December 31, 2012, it operated, or contracted out the operation of, 32 active mines located in each of the coal-producing regions of the United States.



Will ACI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iShares Gold Trust(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IAU) started its last trading session with the price of $12.74 and closed at $12.78 by scoring 0.08%. The stock traded with total volume of 840 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 920.871 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.22. Day range for the stock was $12.70 and $12.83. ishares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust.



Will IAU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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