Intragastric Balloon Market : 2020 Covid-19 Impact on Healthcare Industry with Forecast to 2027

Market for Intragastric Balloon is segmented By Product Type (Single Intragastric Balloon, Dual Intragastric Balloon, Triple Intragastric Balloon), By Filling Material Type (Saline-filled, Gas-filled) By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.



Intragastric Balloon Market Analysis From 2020 To 2027:



Intragastric balloon placement is a weight loss procedure which includes the placing of a saline filled or gas filled balloon inside the stomach of an individual. The placement of an intragastric balloon helps lose weight, thus eliminating the risk of chronic heart diseases or stroke and high blood pressure. Growing prevalence of obesity across the globe is one of the major factor augmenting growth of Intragastric balloon market.



Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Allurion Technologies Inc., Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Districlass Médical, ENDALIS, Helioscopie Medical Implants, LEXEL S.R.L., EnteroMedics Inc. (ReShape Lifesciences, Inc). and others.



The major factor expected to drive the intragastric balloon market is growing prevalence of obesity across various regions of the world. Moreover, increasing technological advancements pertaining to intragastric balloon procedures is another chief factor stimulating market growth. The intragastric balloon placement procedure is associated with significant efficacy in relief of comorbid disease symptoms through body weight reduction. Anatomically, this proceudre is based on gastric space-occupying effects that rises the feeling of satiety and also affect gut neuroendocrine signaling. Technolgical enhancements associated with these intragastric balloons include the integration of dual and triple balloons to prevent migration of the device from the stomach to the intestines if a balloon deflation occurs, thus reducing the risk of intestinal obstruction. Moreover, increasing awareness and growing preference among the population for minimally invasive procedures, owing to its shorter recovery time span is another significant factor propelling market growth.



COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations travel bans and quarantines restaurants closed all indoor events restricted over forty countries state of emergency declared massive slowing of the IT Spending market volatility falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty



What is the scope of the report?



This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.



Which market dynamics affect the business?



The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.



Regional Market Overview:



This report focuses on Intragastric Balloon Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2024, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.



Competitive Analysis:



The Intragastric Balloon Market Size, Share, Growth report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included this report with Porter's five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.



Key Stakeholders



Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research and development (RandD) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

