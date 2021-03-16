Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Intramedullary Nails Market: Introduction



According to the report, the global intramedullary nails market was valued at US$ 0.73 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030. Intramedullary fixation is valuable and appropriate for majority of fractures. With newer nail designs and attention to technique, nailing can be extended to both proximal and distal extra articular fractures. One potential complication of intramedullary nailing after a fracture is bone malrotation, where the broken bone is fixated out of alignment and heals incorrectly, causing a rotated limb. In terms of type, the global intramedullary nails market has been classified into long gamma nail (LGN), trochanteric femoral nail (TFN), intertroch/subtroch nail (ITST), and others.



Based on material, the global intramedullary nails market has been bifurcated into titanium and stainless steel. In terms of application, the global intramedullary nails market has been divided into femoral fracture, tibial fracture, and others. Based on end user, the global intramedullary nails market has been categorized into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers and specialty/orthopedic clinics. Increase in incidence of injuries/sports injuries and surge in geriatric population augment the global intramedullary nails market. North America dominated the global intramedullary nails market in 2019 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for intramedullary nails during the forecast period. Increase in incidence of trauma cases drives the intramedullary nails market in the region. The country's high market share can be attributed to faster adoption of products to treat diseases and surge in geriatric population.



Request Brochure of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57987



Increase in Incidence of Injuries/Sports Injuries to Drive Market



Increase in incidence of spinal injuries, sports injuries, and trauma across the globe is a key driver of the global intramedullary nails market. Road accidents and violence are the most common causes of spinal injuries besides slips, falls, and industrial accidents. These lead to hospitalization and permanent disability for thousands of individuals each year. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year, around 250,000 to 500,000 individuals suffer from spinal cord injury. Majority of these injuries is from preventable causes such as road traffic crashes, falls, or violence. The most common sports injuries include fractured wrists, hands, collarbones, and bones in the ankle and feet. Stress fractures are quite common in sports, which involve repetitive movements; long distance runners often suffer from stress fractures in the foot.



According to the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the ankle, knee, and hamstring incur the most orthopedic injuries. Ankle sprain is the single most common injury in football. The recent data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services indicated that an estimated 8.6 million sports injuries occur each year globally.



Long Gamma Nail to Dominate Global Market



In terms of type, the global intramedullary nails market has been classified into long gamma nail (LGN), trochanteric femoral nail (TFN), intertroch/subtroch nail (ITST), and others. The long gamma nail segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2019. Long gamma nail has proven to be safe and efficient implant for the treatment of pertrochanteric fractures. Its improved biomechanical characteristics has led to a significant decrease in complication rates.



Femoral Fracture to be Main Application Area



In terms of application, the global intramedullary nails market has been categorized into femoral fracture, tibial fracture, and others. The femoral fracture segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2019. Incidence of femoral shaft fractures ranges from of 9.5 to 18.9 per 100,000 globally each year. Nearly 250,000 proximal femur fractures occur in the U.S. every year. This number is anticipated to double by 2050. A study published in the Journal of Orthopedic Trauma in 2011 estimated the rate of femoral shaft fractures to be between 10 and 20 per 100,000 people annually.



Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Intramedullary Nails Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=57987



Titanium to Generated Significant Revenue



Based on material, the global intramedullary nails market has been bifurcated into titanium and stainless steel. The titanium segment generated significant revenue in 2019. Titanium implants cause less stress shielding and are less prone to fatigue failure, which is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period. Rise in the number of new product launches by major players as a result of research and development to improve product technology is likely to result in an increase in market share of the segment in 2030.



Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers to be Key End Users



Based on end user, the global intramedullary nails market has been divided into hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers and specialty/orthopedic clinics. The hospitals & ambulatory surgical centers segment dominated the global intramedullary nails market in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as rise in the rate of hospitalization for orthopedic disorders and wide range of services offered by hospitals at a single site. However, rise in hospitalization costs and changes in reimbursement models are projected to hamper the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



North America to Dominate Global Market



The global intramedullary nails market has been divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2019, followed by Europe. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, owing to significant average selling prices of orthopedic devices, rise in demand from surgeons for technologically advanced orthopedic devices with enhanced lifetime and precision, and favorable coverage for orthopedic procedures in the region. The intramedullary nails market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Large population base, increase in incidence of orthopedic diseases, and growth in economy of China, India, and others countries in Southeast Asia have led to high per capita healthcare expenditure. This is projected to drive the intramedullary nails market in the region.



Competition Landscape



Johnson & Johnson, Stryker, and Smith & Nephew are the three major companies operating in the global intramedullary nails market. The global intramedullary nails market is fragmented in terms of number of players. Key players in the global market include Stryker, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet, Smith+Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Orthopaedic Implant Company, Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Aysam Ortopedi & Tibbi Cihazlar, MEDIN, a.s., and GPC Medical USA, Inc. New product development through robust R&D and mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by these players in the global intramedullary nails market.



Buy Intramedullary Nails Market Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=57987