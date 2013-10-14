Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Intranasal Drug Delivery Applications Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019



Intranasal drug delivery systems administer drugs through nasal route for local or systemic action based on the desired therapeutic modality to the patients. Nasals drugs may be prescribed for acute or chronic treatments and include antibiotics, snuffs, vasoconstrictors, local anesthetics, pain relief drugs, calcium supplements and antihistamines and others. Such drugs are administered in several dosage forms like nasal sprays, ointments and solutions. Drug candidates with poor oral absorption and exposed to first-pass effect in the body are preferred in formulation of nasal drug delivery.



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The global intranasal drug delivery market is categorized by its therapeutic applications:



- Allergic infections

- Analgesic

- Osteoporosis

- Pain management

- Sexual dysfunction

- Vaccines



Globally, North America is the largest market for intranasal drug delivery application and is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Developing countries of Asia, Middle East and Latin America are expected to witness maximum market growth due to development of economy, improved healthcare infrastructure, escalating penetration of medical insurances and growing incidences of chronic diseases.



Patent expiration of blockbuster drugs, high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes, adoption of self administration practices, rising demand for home healthcare devices and increased focus on pediatric and elderly patients are some of the major factors impelling the market growth of intranasal drug delivery systems across the globe. Other factors driving this market include rapid research and development and adoption of new drug delivery technologies and devices, fast onset of action and reformulation of oral drugs and injections into the formulations to be administered by nasal route. However, drug formulation failure and market recalls, and technical barrier may pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Aegis Therapeutics LLC, Alza Corporation, AstraZeneca PLC., MedImmune, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Inc., Marina Biotech, Inc., Merck & Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and Rexam PLC are some of the major players contributing to the global intranasal drug delivery applications market.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



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This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

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