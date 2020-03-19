Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- The global "intraocular lens (IOL) market size" is projected to reach USD 5,318.8 million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. However, the market was worth USD 3,159.3 million in 2018. This information is published in a recent report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, "Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type [Monofocal Intraocular Lens and Premium Intraocular Lens (Multifocal Intraocular Lens, Toric Intraocular Lens, and Others)], By Material [Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) and Foldable (Hydrophobic Acrylic, Hydrophilic Acrylic, and Silicone & Collamer)], By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Academic & Research Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The report further states that the market is set to gain impetus from the rising number of NGOs offering free cataract surgeries and eye examinations.



Request A Sample Copy - Intraocular Lens Market Report



Leading Players operating in the Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathy Treatment Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Alcon

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

HOYA Corporation

STAAR SURGICAL

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

Oculentis

Hanita Lenses

SIFI S.p.A

Biotech

Other key market players



Rising Government Initiatives to Eliminate Cataract Will Boost Growth



The incidence of cataracts is rising at a rapid rate nowadays. It is, in turn, causing huge health as well as an economic burden in several countries. Therefore, the governments of these countries are launching various initiatives to eliminate cataracts. One such global initiative is called 'Vision 2020'. It was put forward by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) to remove the major causes of avoidable blindness from the world. Additionally, the governments are conducting eye checkup camps and launching favorable reimbursement policies to achieve their target of Vision 2020. It is expected to augment the intraocular lens market growth during the forecast period.



Gain More Insights into the Intraocular Lens Market Research Report



Monofocal IOL Segment to Lead Stoked by Favorable Government Reimbursement Policies



By type, the market is grouped into premium intraocular lens and monofocal intraocular lens. Amongst these, the monofocal intraocular lens is expected to lead by gaining the maximum IOL market share in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the rising number of favorable government reimbursement policies as well as cost-effective nature.



The premium intraocular lens segment, on the other hand, consists of sub-segments, namely, toric intraocular lens, multifocal intraocular lens, and others. This segment has less penetration as compared to monofocal IOLs. This mainly occurs as multiple government-aided insurance policies do not cover the cost of premium intraocular lens. Thus, the patient has to pay for the same from their expenses. However, this segment is anticipated to showcase growth during the forecast period owing to the rising preference for toric lenses and their possession of numerous benefits.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Cataract - For Key Countries/Regions

Number of Cataract Surgery - For Key Countries/Regions

Overview of Government Cataract Initiatives

Regulatory Scenario - For Key Countries/Regions

Reimbursement Scenario - For Key Countries/Regions

New Product Launches

Key industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Monofocal Intraocular Lens

Premium Intraocular Lens

Multifocal Intraocular Lens

Toric Intraocular Lens

Others

Stimulation Devices

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

Foldable

Hydrophobic Acrylic

Hydrophilic Acrylic

Silicone & Collamer

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Have Any Query? Ask Our Research Experts



Report Focus:



Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathy Treatment Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathy Treatment Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.



Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.



Identifies market restraints and boosters.



Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



User Also Search For- intraocular lens replacement, multifocal intraocular lens, monofocal intraocular lens,, intraocular lens cost



Related Reports:



Hearing Aids Market 2020 Global Size, Regional Trends, Share | Industry Overview , Revenue and 2026 Forecast



Surgical Stapling Devices Market 2020 Industry Trends, Size, Growth Analysis, Regional Overview and Forecast till 2026



Veterinary Diagnostics Market Global Industry Share 2020, Size, Top Key players, Regional Demand, Trends and Industry Forecast Report 2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs