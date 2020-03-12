Rising Demand from Emerging Economies to Help Drive Growth of Global Intraocular Lens Market

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- San Francisco, CA, March 6, 2020: TMR Research has published a new research report that talks about the recent development and events, which are shaping up the growth of the global intraocular lens market. The research report sheds light on different driving factors, segmentations, regional outlook, and competitive landscape of the global intraocular lens market. According to the research report, the market is divided into five key regional segments namely, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and North America. Of these, currently, the global market for intraocular lens is being dominated by the regional segment of Asia Pacific. The regional market is projected to experience a considerable rate of growth in coming years of the forecast period. China and India in particular are expected to lead the rising demand for intraocular lens in the Asia Pacific region. There are multiple factors that are helping to drive the development of the Asia Pacific market. Some of the key factors are increasing prevalence of cataract, rise in estimation and number of patients with diabetes, growth in the geriatric population, and integration of eye care in the overall social security systems. In addition to this, improving medical tourism and rising patient pool has also massively aided in the overall development of intraocular lens in the Asia Pacific region.



The TMR Research report on the global intraocular lens market predicts a healthy growth for the given course of the forecast period. One of the primary growth factors for the overall development of the global market has been the recent rise in the geriatric population in certain key regions such as North America, Japan, and certain parts of Europe. Rising geriatric population mainly corresponds to multiple ailments such as myopia, sore eye, and cataract among others. In addition to this, increasing geriatric ocular problems is also expected to drive the growth of the global intraocular lens market.



Rising Prevalence of Diabetes to Boost Market Growth

Another prominent growth factor for the development of the global market has been the rising prevalence of diabetes. The disorder is among the primary factors leading to ocular and eye-related problems. Hence, such growing prevalence of diabetes is projected to present highly lucrative growth opportunities for the overall development of the intraocular lens market.

Even though the market is moving towards the path of growth, there are some factors that might impede its development and stop it from reaching its complete potential. One of the biggest restraining factor for the market growth has been serious lack of favorable reimbursement policies for the use of high quality premium intraocular lenses. In addition to this, there have been a few cases where post operation complications seemed to arise. Rise in such postoperative complications may also lead to slowing down of the growth of the market.



Teaming Up with Regulatory Bodies is Key for Market Players

In terms of the vendor landscape, the global intraocular lens market has a fragmented one. The leading companies operating in the global market are now focusing on developing more efficient and effective products that will help in catering to the evolving demands of the consumers across the world. In addition to this, these leading manufacturers are also trying get aid from NGOs, governments, and healthcare regulatory bodies with an objective to spread more awareness about the advantages of using ocular lenses. For instance, in 2011, the Lions Club International Foundation along with the government of the People's Republic of China announced that they have launched a brand new phase of healthcare campaign in the country. The campaign was called as SightFirst China Action. The aim of the campaign was to reduce the blindness rate in the country.



Some of the prominent names in the global market for intraocular lens are Carl Zeiss Meditech AG, Johnson and Johnson, Rayner, EyeKon Medical Inc., and Human Optics AG among others.



