Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- US Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market 2012-2016



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 7.98 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the huge patient population with various neurological disorders. The Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market in the US has also been witnessing the trend of increasing mergers and acquisitions. However, the highly fragmented market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Nuvasive Inc., BiotronicNeuroNetwork, Sentient Medical Systems, and SpecialityCare Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are American Intraoperative Monitoring, Intra-Op Monitoring Services, Neurology Associates LLC, NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc, Waud Capital Partners, Quantum Neuromonitoring Corp., and Physiologic Assessment Services.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/intraoperative-neuromonitoring-market-in-the-us-2012-2016-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://researchmoz.blogspot.hk