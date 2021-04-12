Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Intraoral Cameras Market: Introduction



Intraoral images are obtained when the image receptor is positioned inside the mouth. A film or sensor is placed inside a patient's mouth to obtain a complete picture of the oral maxillofacial region. Intraoral camera is a small camera that takes an X-ray of the tooth or gums of patients. It is useful in diagnosing dental conditions such as tooth decay and cracked teeth.



Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Intraoral Cameras Market



Rise in prevalence of dental/oral diseases and demand for oral care boost the growth the global intraoral cameras market. According to the WHO, the Global Burden of Disease Study (2016) estimated that oral diseases are responsible for affecting half of the world's population (3.58 billion people), with dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth being the most prevalent condition assessed.



A study published in the Indian Journal of Dental Research in 2018 stated that prevalence of dental caries among males was 31,489 in every 100,000 Indians compared to 30,903 in every 100,000 South Asians. The prevalence was 33,926 in every 100,000 South Asian females and 34,426 in Indian females. Similarly, incidence of dental caries in 2016 was higher among Indians as compared to South Asians and more females suffered from dental caries than males.



Surge in demand for dental imaging among geriatric population also fuels the global market. Poor oral health among elderly people is an important public health issue and a growing burden on countries. This has increased demand for dental imaging among the geriatric population. Dental conditions associated with aging include dry mouth (xerostomia), root & coronal caries, and periodontitis. According to the American Dental Association (ADA), the global geriatric population is increasing rapidly and will be a large part of dental practice in the next few years.



Shortage of dental radiologists to meet the increasing demand for imaging services is anticipated to restrain the global intraoral cameras market. According to data released by the Royal College of Radiologists (RCR) in 2017, the U.K. does not have enough radiologists to meet imaging and diagnostic demand in the NHS. The U.K. has the least number of radiologists per person in any country in Europe, with a shortage of 1,000 radiologists.



Fiber Optic Camera to Dominate Global Intraoral Cameras Market



In terms of type, the global intraoral cameras market can be classified into USB camera, fiber optic camera, wireless camera, and others



The fiber optic camera segment dominated the global intraoral cameras market in terms of revenue in 2019. This type of camera has been in use for several years. Henry Schein, Inc.'s SciCan Intra Oral Ultimate is one of the LED/fiber-optic cameras available in the dental market.



Implantology to Lead Global Intraoral Cameras Market



Based on application, the global intraoral cameras market can be categorized into implantology, endodontics, oral & maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, and others



The implantology segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2019. This is attributed to increase in demand for dental implants and rise in number of bone graft assessments. Around 69.0% of people aged between 35 and 45 have one tooth missing. According to a survey, more than 15 million people have crowns or bridges and approximately 500,000 people undergo dental implant procedure each year.



Dental Diagnostic Centers Segment Witness Highest Growth



Based on end-user, the global intraoral cameras market can be divided into dental hospitals & clinics, dental diagnostic centers, and dental academic & research institutesThe dental hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global intraoral cameras market in 2019. However, the dental diagnostic centers segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2030.



According to Ontario Oral Health Alliance data published in 2017, people living on low income prefer to be treated in public dental clinics, where they are welcomed and valued. According to a study titled, 'The Oral Health Care Delivery System in 2040: Executive Summary', published in 2017, children with more serious issues are referred to dental practices and clinics run by the sponsoring delivery organization. Furthermore, some hospitals that are components of the integrated systems have dental departments with fulltime dental chiefs and residency programs in general dentistry, oral & maxillofacial surgery, or pediatric dentistry.



North America to Dominate Global Intraoral Cameras Market



In terms of region, the global intraoral cameras market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



In terms of revenue, North America dominated the global intraoral cameras market, followed by Europe. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Rise in cases of dental diseases, increase in geriatric population, surge in use and awareness about dental treatments and procedures, and technological advancements drive the dental imaging market in North America. Skilled dentists and adoption of new technologies further augment the market in the region.



According to a report published in NCBI, dental caries is a highly common dental disease in the U.S. It is the primary cause of tooth loss through young adulthood; by age 35, the average American loses five teeth and has 11 more attacked by caries.



Key Manufacturers Operating in Market



The global intraoral cameras market was highly fragmented in 2019. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:



