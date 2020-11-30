New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- Reports and Data estimates in a recent analysis that the global Intraoral Scanners Market size is expected to reach USD 784.48 million by year 2027, with a CAGR of 10.6%. Intraoral scanners are devices used to create 3D, computerized images of the intraoral region. They record the tooth morphology and produce accurate 3D impressions of the various structures in the intraoral region.



The 2017 Global Burden of Disease Study indicated that oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people across the world and the most common condition is caries of the permanent teeth. Over 530 million children suffer from caries of baby tooth, and nearly 2.3 billion adults suffer from caries of permanent teeth, across the globe. Oral disorders seem to hold a major chunk in the global burden of diseases.



Technological developments in the market been moderate rate. Edentulism or state of toothless-ness has increased in recent years, which stimulates the demand of quick and more advance intraoral scanners. Increase in geriatric population and introduction of new techniques such as digital radiology and digitalization has positively impacted the quality and efficiency of the scanners. However, the industry faces several challenges like high costs of the devices, commercialization, and scarcity of skilled professionals.



The Asia Pacific intraoral scanners industry is expected to register the fastest growth, recording a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period, owing to higher prevalence of dental problems, and aging population in the region. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is supported by rise in healthcare expenditure, strengthening economic condition, and the growing number of dental clinics in various countries such as China, Japan, and India. Moreover, rising awareness among the population about dental problems and the need to treat them in a timely fashion is a major factor augmenting the intraoral scanners market in the region. The intraoral scanners market in Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period.



Key participants include –



3M Company

3Shape A/S

Align Technology, Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Condor International

Densys3D Ltd.

Dental Wings Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Planmeca OY

Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd.



Intraoral Scanners Market: Segmentation



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Intraoral Scanners market on the basis of brand, end user and region:



Cadent iTero

3M ESPE Lava COS

CEREC

E4D

TRIOS

CS

Other Brands



By End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Other End Users



By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil



