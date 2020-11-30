The intraoral scanners market size is estimated to reach USD 784.48 Million by 2027 from USD 349.16 Million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 10.6% through the forecast period.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2020 -- Reports and Data estimates in a recent analysis that the global Intraoral Scanners Market size is expected to reach USD 784.48 million by year 2027, with a CAGR of 10.6%. Intraoral scanners are devices used to create 3D, computerized images of the intraoral region. They record the tooth morphology and produce accurate 3D impressions of the various structures in the intraoral region.
The 2017 Global Burden of Disease Study indicated that oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people across the world and the most common condition is caries of the permanent teeth. Over 530 million children suffer from caries of baby tooth, and nearly 2.3 billion adults suffer from caries of permanent teeth, across the globe. Oral disorders seem to hold a major chunk in the global burden of diseases.
Technological developments in the market been moderate rate. Edentulism or state of toothless-ness has increased in recent years, which stimulates the demand of quick and more advance intraoral scanners. Increase in geriatric population and introduction of new techniques such as digital radiology and digitalization has positively impacted the quality and efficiency of the scanners. However, the industry faces several challenges like high costs of the devices, commercialization, and scarcity of skilled professionals.
The Asia Pacific intraoral scanners industry is expected to register the fastest growth, recording a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period, owing to higher prevalence of dental problems, and aging population in the region. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is supported by rise in healthcare expenditure, strengthening economic condition, and the growing number of dental clinics in various countries such as China, Japan, and India. Moreover, rising awareness among the population about dental problems and the need to treat them in a timely fashion is a major factor augmenting the intraoral scanners market in the region. The intraoral scanners market in Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period.
Key participants include –
3M Company
3Shape A/S
Align Technology, Inc.
Carestream Health Inc.
Condor International
Densys3D Ltd.
Dental Wings Inc.
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
Planmeca OY
Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd.
Intraoral Scanners Market: Segmentation
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Intraoral Scanners market on the basis of brand, end user and region:
Cadent iTero
3M ESPE Lava COS
CEREC
E4D
TRIOS
CS
Other Brands
By End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Other End Users
By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
North America
US
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Italy
Rest of the Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Brazil
