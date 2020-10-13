New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- According to the recent analysis of Reports and Data, the global Intraoral Scanners market is expected to reach USD 709.3 million by year 2026, with a CAGR of 10.6%. The Intraoral Scanners are devices used to create computerized, 3D, digital images of the intraoral region. It records the tooth morphology and produces accurate 3D impressions of the various structures in the intraoral region. The market has grown at a moderate rate as far as the technological developments is concerned. Edentulism or tooth lessness has increased in recent years, which signifies the demand of quick and more advance intraoral scanners.



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are 3M Company, 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Condor International, Densys3D Ltd., Dental Wings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Planmeca OY, and Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co., Ltd.



The Intraoral Scanners industry is segmented into:



By Brand (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Cadent iTero



3M ESPE Lava COS



CEREC



E4D



TRIOS



CS



Other Brands



By End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospitals



Dental Clinics



Other End Users



Regional Outlook of Intraoral Scanners Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Intraoral Scanners market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



