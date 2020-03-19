Intraosseous Devices Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 - PerSys Medical, Cook, Pyng Medical, Teleflex Incorporated

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- The global intraosseous devices market is expanding due to the increasing number of emergency cases and ailments, such as cardiac arrest and trauma. The global market is expanding at a relatively higher growth rate due to increase in geriatric population, rising prevalence of various diseases and expansion in research, rising number of medical emergency situations, and developmental activities and approaches in healthcare sector in both developed and developing countries.



The global intraosseous devices market was valued at more than US$ 361.0 Mn in 2017. It is projected to reach a value of US$ 586.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 5.5% from 2019 to 2026.



Intraosseous devices can be used to deliver medications and fluids in an emergency, when there's unavailability of venous access or it can't be quickly established. Initially, intraosseous devices were utilized for pediatric emergencies requiring urgent vascular access. In 2005, the American Heart Association (AHA) and the European Resuscitation Council (ERC) reconsidered their guidelines to incorporate advocating intraosseous infusion access in adults with cardiac arrest when there's no availability of IV access. During military engagements of the U.K. and the U.S. armies in Afghanistan and Iraq and the Israeli army in the Second Lebanon War, intraosseous access appeared as a viable alternative to IV.



The global intraosseous device market has been segmented based on type, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the global market has been divided into manual, semi-automatic, and automatic. Semi-automatic is projected to hold a prominent share of the market, while the automatic segment is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Semi-automatic intraosseous devices provide comparatively fast and easy vascular access, as compared to manual intraosseous devices. Compared to manual and semi-automatic devices; automatic intraosseous devices are recently developed, therefore penetration of this device is comparatively low.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/requested_sample/25447



Segment by Key players:

- PerSys Medical

- Cook

- Pyng Medical

- Teleflex Incorporated

- Aero Healthcare AU Pty Ltd.

- Becton

- Dickinson and Company



Segment by Device Type:

- Manual

- Semi-automated

- Automated



Segment by Application:

- Hospital

- Emergency Medicine

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Specialty Clinics

- Trauma Centers



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/request_for_discount/25447



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Intraosseous Devices Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Intraosseous Devices Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Intraosseous Devices Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Intraosseous Devices Market Forecast

4.5.1. Intraosseous Devices Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Intraosseous Devices Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Intraosseous Devices Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Intraosseous Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Intraosseous Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Intraosseous Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Intraosseous Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Intraosseous Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Intraosseous Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Intraosseous Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Intraosseous Devices Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Intraosseous Devices Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



Enquiry before Buying full report at - https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/enquiry_before_buying/25447



About UpMarketResearch

Up Market Research (https://www.upmarketresearch.com) is a leading distributor of market research report with more than 800+ global clients. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.



Contact Info –

UpMarketResearch

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – Alex@UpMarketResearch.com

Organization – UpMarketResearch

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.