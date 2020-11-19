New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- The global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) market is forecast to reach USD 555.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Intravascular ultrasound uses a probe or transducer to generate sound waves and produce images of blood vessels. When the probe is used to evaluate the coronary arteries, intravascular ultrasound can show the entire artery wall and provide important information about the amount and type of plaque buildup, which helps in determining the risk for heart attack. Ultrasound has no known harmful effects as it does not use ionizing radiation, and can provide clear pictures of soft tissues that are not well seen on x-ray images



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2504



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Canon Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Mindray Medical, Fujifilm Corporation, Chison Medical Imaging Co. Ltd., Samsung Medison, Canon Medical Systems, and Boston Medical Corporation, among others.



The Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) industry is segmented into:



Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Virtual Histology IVUS

IMAP

Integrated Backscatter IVUS



Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Accessories

Consoles



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Academic And Research Institutes



Regional Outlook of Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



To Get incredible Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2504



Benefits of Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the changing market dynamics

A futuristic outlook on different factors influencing the market

An 8-year forecast of the market growth and expected revenue growth

Ease of understanding of the market, key segments, and their future growth

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape to give an advantageous edge for the companies

Extensive insight into the market with in-depth analysis of the segmentation



The Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



Browse Complete Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/intravascular-ultrasound-ivus-market



Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.



Related Reports –



Casting and Splinting Market Size, Share & Industry Overview, By Vertical, By Industry Type, By Application Type, Technology Type, and Regional Forecast 2020-2027



Vein Detained Needle Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type, By Technology, By Product , By Application and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com