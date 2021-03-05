New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- The global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market is forecast to reach USD 555.3 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Intravascular ultrasound uses a probe or transducer to generate sound waves and produce images of blood vessels. When the probe is used to evaluate the coronary arteries, intravascular ultrasound can show the entire artery wall and provide important information about the amount and type of plaque buildup, which helps in determining the risk for heart attack. Ultrasound has no known harmful effects as it does not use ionizing radiation, and can provide clear pictures of soft tissues that are not well seen on x-ray images.



Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2504



Top Players Covered in the Report Include:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Canon Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Medical Corporation, Mindray Medical, Fujifilm Corporation, Chison Medical Imaging Co. Ltd., Samsung Medison, Canon Medical Systems, and Boston Medical Corporation, among others.



An increase in the number of cosmetic procedures, a rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, and a surge in the number of surgeries among the aging population is driving the demand for the market. However, development in the non-invasive surgical technologies and intense competition among the manufacturers are expected to limit the growth of the market. North America held the largest market share in the year 2018, owing to an extensive advancement in research and technology in the region. Improvements in the reimbursement scenario and increase in the surgical procedures are likely to propel the demand for the market in the region. High treatment efficacy standards are expected to augment the market in North American region.



Further key findings from the report suggest

In the arteries, intravascular ultrasound is performed to see peripheral arteries of the coronary arteries and legs, although it can be used in any artery in the body. It is generally used in conjunction with catheter angiography to help in the diagnosis of peripheral artery disease, which is not seen clearly in the angiogram and to plan the size of stents which may need to be placed to keep the artery open.



Virtual histology intravascular ultrasound is based on the spectral analysis of the raw backscattered intravascular ultrasound radiofrequency (IVUS-RF) data. It utilizes a mathematical autoregressive model and constructs tissue maps that classify plaque into four major tissue types (fibrous, fibro-fatty, necrotic core, and dense calcium). VH-IVUS clinical utility ranges from predicting high-risk plaques for patients undergoing coronary angiography to predicting adverse events post percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).



Hospitals dominated the market owing to large footfall in the facility. Hospitals install medical imaging equipment as it can be a major source of profits from outpatients. Most of the more prominent hospitals have their own medical imaging facilities. However, medical imaging facilities require space, investment, skilled professionals, and high maintenance costs. Hospitals prefer partnering with diagnostic centers for medical imaging facilities to save cost.



Europe held the second-largest market share in the year 2018. The availability of modern healthcare facilities and rise in surgery procedures will encourage market growth in the region. Growth in the geriatric population is also a factor for the growth of the market.



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/intravascular-ultrasound-ivus-market



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market on the basis of modality, products, end-users, and region:



Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Virtual Histology IVUS

IMAP

Integrated Backscatter IVUS



Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Accessories

Consoles



End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Academic And Research Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2504



Major Highlights of the Report:

The latest report offers a vivid depiction of the global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) business sphere, with prime focus on its fundamental operations, industrial chain analysis, current and future market trends, as well as the prominent growth opportunities.



The report includes critical information on the present and historical market scenarios. Such information is used by market analysts to forecast the likely market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).



The strategic marketing recommendations, vital information related to the new market entrants, and the expansion plans of various business verticals are expected to help the reader visualize the competitive edge of the market.



Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.



Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.



Table of contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease

4.2.2.2. Introduction of miniature ultrasound devices

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of maintenance

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market, By Modality Insights & Trends

5.1. Modality Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Virtual Histology IVUS

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.3. IMAP

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Integrated Backscatter IVUS

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market, By Product Insights & Trends



Continued…..