Intravascular Ultrasound Market Is Estimated to Reach at a CAGR 6% During the Forecast Period (2022-2029)

Intravascular Ultrasound Market Expected is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 6% during the forecasting period (2022-2029). The intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) test is a diagnostic procedure. Sound waves are used in this test to look inside blood vessels. It is performed by inserting a small catheter directly into the arteries (mainly the coronary arteries) to screen for plaque that causes coronary artery disease. Intravascular ultrasound systems are increasingly employed in clinical research, such as guiding stent installation or evaluating therapeutic regimens and follow-up examinations in heart transplant recipients.



The Intravascular Ultrasound Market study analysis offers an in-depth outlook on the market containing both quantitative, and qualitative data. It gives an outlook and forecast of the global market based on the Intravascular Ultrasound Market segmentation by type, procedure, and end user. It also provides Intravascular Ultrasound Market size, and growth, along with the latest trends, opportunities, and forecast till 2029 for the global market with esteem to major countries such as the United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Russia, European countries, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of the countries over the globe.



The rising demand for diagnostic cardiovascular imaging techniques is expected to drive market growth.



Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) generates sound waves and images of blood vessels using a transducer or probe. When used to evaluate the coronary arteries, IVUS can show the entire artery wall and important information about the amount and type of plaque buildup, which can help determine if at risk of having a heart attack. Ultrasound does not use ionizing radiation, has no known side effects, and can provide clear images of soft tissues that x-ray images cannot.



Doctors use IVUS to aid in diagnosing and treating both arteries and veins. Doctors commonly use IVUS in the veins for acute and chronic blood clots, especially if the narrowing is suspected to be the cause. IVUS can assist in locating areas of narrowing or blockage deep within the body. It also aids in measuring veins for the proper sizing of stents to keep the vessel open. IVUS can be used to evaluate any artery in the body. It is especially useful in assisting doctors in seeing peripheral arteries in the legs and coronary arteries. IVUS is frequently used with catheter angiography to diagnose peripheral artery disease (PAD). The best way to detect PAD is IVUS, which can also plan the size. Hence, with the increasing application of IVUS, its demand is expected to grow in the forecast period.



The drawbacks associated with intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) are expected to hamper the market growth.



IVUS has a few drawbacks directly related to its inherent image quality. Calcium, for instance, obscures the underlying wall, a phenomenon known as acoustic shadowing. Another significant image quality issue that arises from IVUS is so-called speckle noise, which is the primary cause of the grainy texture of IVUS images. As a result, images are of poor quality, making interpretation and processing difficult for computed-based diagnostic systems.



Global Intravascular Ultrasound Market - Industry Analysis



The intravascular ultrasound market provides in-depth analysis of the market based on various industry factors such as porter's five forces, unmet needs, pricing analysis, supply chain analysis, regulatory analysis etc.



Segment Analysis:



The coronary intervention segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the intravascular ultrasound market.



Coronary intervention is a non-surgical procedure used to treat coronary artery disease, which causes the narrowing of the heart's coronary arteries. Coronary angiography has long been the gold standard for detecting coronary artery disease and guiding percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). However, 2D-projection angiography does not fully represent the 3D coronary lumen. Intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) can overcome a number of limitations of coronary angiography by providing more information about vessel lumen dimensions, plaque characteristics, stent deployment, and device failure mechanisms. The clinical benefit of IVUS guidance during PCI has been confirmed by increasing data from observational studies and randomized controlled trials.



During PCI (Percutaneous coronary intervention), IVUS can be used to select stent size, identify optimal proximal and distal stent edge landing zones, and select stent length by measuring the distance between the proximal and distal landing zones, as well as determine whether to cover the aorta-ostial junction when stenting an LMCA or proximal right coronary artery lesion. ?



Intravascular Ultrasound Market Geographical Analysis

North American region is expected to hold the largest market share in the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) market.



The widespread adoption of advanced technology has improved health coverage, and a high prevalence of coronary artery disease is expected to drive market growth in this region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronary heart disease is the most common heart disease, killing 382,820 people in 2020. Moreover, about 20.1 million adults aged 20 and older have CAD (about 7.2%), and in 2020, about 2 in 10 deaths from CAD happened in adults less than 65.



Furthermore, the increasing FDA approvals in this region are expected to drive the market. For instance, on June 25, 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation's iLab Polaris Multi-Modality Guidance System received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The iLab Polaris Multi-Modality Guidance System's IVUS modality is designed for ultrasound evaluations of intravascular pathologies. Patient candidates for transluminal interventional procedures like angioplasty and atherectomy should have intravascular ultrasonography.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



Frontline health care workers are at risk of becoming infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and inadvertently becoming vectors for onward transmission due to the virus's high viral transmissibility. Because of the frequent direct contact with many patients, imaging equipment, particularly ultrasound (US), is vulnerable to surface transmission. Ultrasound services frequently diagnose COVID-19-related and unrelated comorbid conditions. Moreover, the American College of Cardiology (ACC) reports that approximately 40% of recovered COVID-19 individuals acquire cardiovascular problems. In addition, the pandemic interrupted the supply chain for intravascular ultrasound devices. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has partially affected the market. However, the situation is expected to improve gradually in the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape:



Major key players in the intravascular ultrasound market are Philips, GE Healthcare, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Canon Medical, Conavi Medical Inc., Terumo Corporation.



