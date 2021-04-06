Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2021 -- Intravenous Fluid Bags: Introduction



Intravenous fluid bags are an ideal means for the transportation of nutrients and other nutritious compounds for patients who cannot ingest anything through the oral route. Intravenous fluid bags are made of plastic films, PVC, and PE, and produced in different capacities such as 0–250 ml, 250–500 ml, 500–1,000 ml, and above 1,000 ml.



Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/intravenous-fluid-bags-market.html



Intravenous fluid bags have emerged as crucial elements of growth for the parenteral nutrition market, where these bags are highly preferred for intravenous administration of compounds such as amino acids.



Key Drivers of Global Intravenous Fluid Bags Market



Increase in geriatric population contributes to the growth of the global intravenous fluid bags market. Aging brings along various ailments, which in turn drives demand for efficient drug administration methods.



Intravenous fluid drugs are preferred to oral drugs, as the former generate results in less time and have higher accuracy. Rise in awareness among consumers is expected to translate to preference for intravenous fluid administration, thereby fuelling the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Request Brochure of Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=78178



In the past few years, the world has witnessed several different types of respiratory diseases and the geriatric population in developed and developing countries has increased. These factors have increased the incidence of a number of chronic diseases. This in turn has led governments across the globe to invest in health care and pharmaceutical sectors.



PP Segment to Dominate Global Market



In terms of material type, the global intravenous fluid bags market can be divided into polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polypropylene (PP), and others.



The PP segment dominated the global market owing to high quality, reliability, and cost-efficiency. Moreover, PP has additional properties such as non-reactiveness to the content inside the bags and longer shelf life, which help to keep the content usable for a long period.



250–500 ml Segment to Lead Global Market



Based on capacity, the global intravenous fluid bags market can be classified into 0–250 ml, 250–500 ml, 500–1,000 ml, and above 1,000 ml



The 250–500 ml segment is anticipated to dominate the global intravenous fluid bags market during the forecast period, as these are mostly used in hospitals, clinics, and other medical centers.



Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Intravenous Fluid Bags Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=78178



Single Chamber Segment to Dominate Global Market



In terms of chamber type, the global intravenous fluid bags market can be bifurcated into single chamber and multi chamber



The single chamber segment is expected to dominate the global intravenous fluid bags market during the forecast period due to its key advantages such as cost-effectiveness, easy availability, and ease-of-use.



Hospitals to be Highly Attractive Segment



Based on end-user, the global intravenous fluid bags market can be classified into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others



The hospitals segment is likely to account for major share of the global intravenous fluid bags market by 2030, as people become more concerned about their health issues and maintain their eating habits and hygiene due to increase in chronic diseases. Hence, they prefer hospitals as compared to other medical facilities.



Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=78178



North America to Offer Significant Opportunities



In terms of region, the global intravenous fluid bags market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



North America dominated the global market in 2019 owing to strong presence of leading players, increase in investments in research & development, significant product launches, and rise in approval of smart devices



Key Players Operating in Global Intravenous Fluid Bags Market



The global intravenous fluid bags market is fragmented, with the presence of international and local players. Key players operating in the global intravenous fluid bags market are:



Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Hospira, Inc.

Technoflex S.A.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Kraton Corporation

Medicopack A/S

Macopharma SA

Haemotronic S.p.A

Otsuka Pharmaceutical India Private Limited

Alfa Laboratories



Pre Book Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=78178