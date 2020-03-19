Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- the Global "Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market" to reach a value of US$ 15,789.1 Mn from US$ 9,787.6 Mn. The forecast period is set from 2018 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%. All information related to the market is provided in the report, titled, "Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Indication (Primary Immunodeficiency, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)), Form (Liquid, Lyophilized), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare) & Geography Forecast till 2025". The rising incidence of immunodeficiency diseases in both emerging and developed nations is propelling growth of the Intravenous Immunoglobulin market.



The report covers:



Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.



Leading Players operating in the Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



CSL Behring

Grifols, S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A

Octapharma

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Biotest AG

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

LFB SA and Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.



Increasing Cases of Hypogammaglobulinemia and Other Chronic Diseases to Boost Global Market



The increasing geriatric population and their susceptibility towards various health issues are boosting the global intravenoius immunogulobulin market. The increasing number of hemophilic patients around the world is adding to the growth of the market. This, coupoled with the prevailing number of diseases such as hypogammaglobulinemia, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and others is also fueling the demand for immunoglobuolin treatment, ultimately boosting the market.



On the flipside, the market may face challenges in terms of strict government rules and regulations with regard to the use of intravenous immunoglobulin products. In addition to this, the high risks associated with the use of these products may result in side effects and this, may further repress the growth of the market affecting its revenue globally.



