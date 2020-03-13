Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market set for rapid growth forecst 2020-2025| Key Players: CSL Behring, Grifols., Kedrion Biopharma, Octapharma, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Biotest AG, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., and Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- The global prevalence of primary immunodeficiency is rising, giving impetus to the global "intravenous immunoglobulins market". A report is published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "INTRAVENOUS IMMUNOGLOBULINS: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2018-2025," offers in-depth insights into the market. As per the report, in 2017 the global market was worth US$ 9,787.6 Mn. The market is anticipated to further expand at a CAGR of 6.2% and reach US$ 15,789.1 by the end of 2025. In terms of indication, the report classifies the global market in primary immunodeficiency, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and others. Primary immunodeficiency was leading the market in 2017. The segment accounted for 28.6% of the global market in 2017. During the forecast period 2018-2025, the segment is likely to witness expansion at an impressive pace.
Key Players Operating in The Intravenous Immunoglobulins Market Include:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
CSL Behring
Grifols
A.
Kedrion S.p.A
Octapharma
Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.
Biotest AG
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.
LFB SA
Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.
Intravenous Immunoglobulin Application in Hospitals to Rise Persistently
Intravenous immunoglobulin is the most common route of administration of immunoglobulins, which is the chief driver of the global market. The rising demand from hospitals and specialty clinics is anticipated to encourage the adoption of intravenous immunoglobulins. Furthermore, key companies are increasingly investing in research and development of advanced intravenous immunoglobulins. Such researches are likely to enable growth in the market over the forecast period. Immunoglobulins are proven to be one of the best treatment options for various immune diseases. Owing to the high popularity of immunoglobulins, the market is foreseen to witness high demand.
North America to Continue Dominating Global Market
The North America intravenous immunoglobulins market was worth US$ 5,587.4 Mn in 2017. The region is further expected to emerge dominant over the forecast period. The increasing number of patients in the region is anticipated to drive the regional market. Moreover, in terms of dominance of route of administration, intravenous (IV) is the most dominating type in developing nations. This is likely to enable growth in market. Besides this, the advanced intravenous immunoglobulins are being rapidly adopted in developed nations. This in response is fueling the demand in market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a promising CAGR. Owing to the high prevalence of primary immunodeficiency in Asian population, the market is foreseen to witness demand for immunoglobulin.
