Introducing a 3rd Level of Data - Buying and Selling Pressure for Stocks By Level 3 Data

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Level 3 Data announces the launch of their real-time charting and web data interface for U.S. and Canadian stocks. Level 3 Data is now available to traders and investors for as low as $77.50 per month. There are no additional fees, data to download or contracts to sign - just sign up today and start trading



FIRST there was Level 1 Data



THEN came Level 2 Data



NOW there is Level 3 Data – Buying and Selling Pressure for Stocks.



Level 3 Data is created from raw tick data, the same data that is used to create Level 1 and Level 2 Data. Our patent pending algorithm captures valuable trading information from every trade to calculate Buying and Selling Pressure by recording the traded price in relationship to the spread (best bid and ask).



Identifying Buying and Selling Pressure is like a looking at the stock in a 3rd dimension. Our talented team of researchers are experts in smoothing techniques, technical filtering and optimization of time series analysis. They have worked 6 years to develop what they believe to be the NEW standard in Buying and Selling Pressure for Stocks.



Our bars are BIGGER. They offer two more data points to trade with. Traditional data has 4 data points (open, high, low, and close).



Level 3 Data has 6 data points (Buying Pressure, Selling Pressure, open, high, low and close).



Our data web interface and real-time charting is also available for electronic and algorithmic trading for as low as $100 / month per stock.



About Level 3 Data Corp

Level 3 Data Corp. is fast becoming recognized as the innovative leader in providing technical trading data. We are well on our way to establish Level 3 Data as the new data standard for technical trading in North America - taking trades to another level - providing a substantial advantage and huge pay offs. For more information, please contact sales@level3data.com