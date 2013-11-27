Introducing a New List Building Formula for Online Marketing

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Automated Sales Systems.com has announced that they have just released their new list building automated sales systems, to help email marketers easily increase their overall list sizes without having to put in all the hard work and effort usually associated with the list building process.



http://www.automatedsalessystems.com



Automated Sales Systems say: When it comes to building a mailing list most people know what they need to do, but they struggle with how they should do it.



They state that some of the technicalities that most people normally struggle with are:



- Choosing a profitable niche to go into

- How to actually build a list

- How to create a free offer to give to a list

- How to write the email follow up

- Choosing what to promote to a list



So Automated Sales Systems have come up with an all in one done for you system that makes everything much easier for these marketers, such as:



- Choosing the most profitable niches to target

- Creating a free report

- Crafting a high-converting squeeze page

- Writing an email follow-up series

- Advising on exactly which products to promote.



Basically they state that they have done all the hard work so the list builder doesn’t have to.



We asked Automated Sales Systems why they thought there was such a need for their new system, after all there are lots of programs or plugins online that offer to set up a list building opt-in page for customers, all be it for a nominal fee.



This is what they had to say to us; “Yes it’s perfectly true that someone can go online and buy an opt-in page template, or one of the many Wordpress plugins that are available. And that is perfectly fine for someone that has the skill level s to know how to write the additional corresponding special report to go with it, design the report cover graphics and write their own sequence of auto responder messages.



But our experience has shown that the average marketer has neither the time nor the inclination to sit down and endeavour to try to put together the necessary pieces of the puzzle it takes to build a decent list building campaign.



Our Conclusion

If you are suffering with a lack of leads for your business, are just looking for a done for you system to build a highly effective list building campaign, or would just like some more information regarding this system then it could be worth paying a visit to: http://www.automatedsalessystems.com



Contact: Rick Freeman

Address: 67-68 Hatton Garden, London, ec1n 8jy UK

Email: automatpr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.imaffiliate.com/auto/