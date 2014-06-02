Introducing a Realtor Finding Service for North County San Diego Home Buyers and Sellers

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Buying or selling a home is not done everyday, so many people don't have a great realtor to help serve them. Finding the right real estate agent can make or break a deal. It can save clients thousands of dollars, versus using a bad, under-performing agent. Great realtors will deliver better results because of their experience, negotiation skills, and vast knowledge of the local housing market. North County is referred by San Diego locals as the northern part of San Diego County. North County Agent Finder is a service designed to help clients find the best local realtor.



When it comes to selling a home in North County, people want to get the most money possible for the property. Listing agents benefit as well from a higher sale price, since they are paid on commission as a percent of the sale. Location is extremely important to home buyers and a listing agent needs to not only sell a client's home, but also the neighborhood. Being familiar with the local schools, shopping centers, area attractions, and more is very important.



Marketing of a home for sale is crucial to the sale. If buyers don't know the home is for sale, it will likely sit on the market for months with little or no activity. In today's real estate market, the internet plays an important role in getting homes sold. This includes third party real estate sites, the MLS, YouTube, Craigslist, and social media outlets. Of course, open houses, color fliers, and for sale signs are still important to getting potential buyers in the door.



A buyer's agent is dealing with the emotions of the home buyers. Questions come up such as: How is the area? The size of the home? The condition? The price? And much more. Buyer's agents have to be ready to negotiate to get the lowest price and best terms for home buyers. Understanding the contractual obligations the buyers must follow during escrow is critical.



The National Association of Realtors suggests that potential home buyers interview at least 3 different realtors from different brokerages before deciding who to use. This is nothing different from hiring a contractor to remodel a kitchen. Prices and services can vary, along with overall customer service. There is not just one “right” realtor out there for everyone, but there are plenty of “wrong” ones.



To find a great North County real estate agent, it is suggested to speak to family members, friends, neighbors, or anyone else who may know a good realtor or two. Referrals are a great way to find the best people in any business. Once there are a few names, looking them all up on a search engine is a great way to gather additional information. In today's internet world, online reputation is huge. Checking out any customer reviews is a great way to see how former clients view each of the agents.



About North County Agent Finder

North County Agent Finder (http://www.northcountyagentfinder.com) is a service for potential home buyers and sellers. It is designed to give clients 3 top local agents to choose from. Clients are able to compare personalized proposals and communicate with any of the agents so they can an informed decision. Areas served include Del Mar, Cardiff, Encinitas, Carlsbad, Oceanside, Vista, and San Marcos.