Introducing Celtic Cross Foundation of Ministry and the Universal Life Church of the Celtic Cross - An Affiliate Church of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Lorain, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- Founded by Rev. Dr Andrew Manley, DD. Celtic Cross Ministry continues to thrive and grow while other Churches are on the decline stagnate. Brother Michael, Presiding Bishop of the Celtic Cross Parent Church, Universal Life Church World Headquarters, who recently appointed Rev. Manley to that of a fellow Bishop and also installed him as an exclusive member of the College of Bishops, attributes Bishop Manley's success to his hard work ethics, innovative ideas and a willingness to embrace change to meet the demand of today's society.



Perhaps one of the biggest reasons for the rise of the Celtic Cross Ministry is the many doorways Bishop Manley has;



Celtic Cross TV channel - http://www.youtube.com/1celticcrossministry



Celtic Cross Ministry Blog - http://www.celticcrossministry.wordpress.com



Celtic Cross Ministry Blogpost - http://www.celticcrossministry.blogpost.com



Celtic Cross Radio - http://www.blogtalkradio.com/celticcrossradio



My Prayer Closet - http://www.blogtalkradio.com/universallifechurch



You can also find Celtic Cross Ministry on My Opera, Facebook, MySpace, Linkedin, Spreaker, Audioboo, Google+, GoogleDrive, GoogleTalk, Skype and others



Celtic Cross Ministry Affiliations Includes:



ULCWHQ – Universal Life Church World Headquarters

AOCI – Association of Clergy International

IFCC – International Federation of Christian Chaplains

NACM – National Association of Christian Ministers

ULCCF – Universal Life Church Christian Fellowship

TGMCMA – True Grace Ministries Christian Ministers Association



Outreach of Celtic Cross Ministry Includes:



ULCCC - Universal Life Church of the Celtic Cross

CCCAA - Celtic Cross Chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous (Sponsor)

CHPPNA – Community Health Partners Parish Nursing Association (Chaplain)

HSS – Heart and Soul Stroll ( Bible Study Program)

NOPSS – Northern Ohio Paranormal Scientific Society (Spiritual Adviser)



The latest project of Celtic Cross Ministry - they are working on setting up a site called the ICCI – Independent Catholic Churches International