Introducing Church Charters and/or Congregation Affiliation With the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters Introduces Both Church Charters & Congregational Affiliations



Years ago Traveler's Insurance had an umbrella for their logo to acknowledge the protection facet of being covered under one of their insurance policies. A Universal Life Church (ULC) Charter works just the same. ONE BIG UMBRELLA!



Universal Life Church World Headquarters is a Christian ministry proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ around the world. They are a non-denominational and/or an independent Catholic ministry with World Headquarters located in Carrabelle, Florida USA, in association with many Churches throughout the world. You can learn more about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters by reading our Statement of Faith, or a little bit about Our Ministry and Staff by clicking here.



Churches and ministries that have an UMBRELLA relationship with the ULC will receive a Church Charter or Congregational Affiliation, a Certificate that states the charter or affiliation information for your Church or Religious Organization.



What are the advantages of becoming affiliated with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters?



1. Charter Churches of Affiliates will be part of a growing ministry with a worldwide presence.



2. The Universal Life Church will sow into your ministry with spiritual encouragement by providing teaching tools and other material as they are developed.



3. As your ministry's umbrella, the Universal Life Church will provide directives and guidance, which will assist you in many aspects of your ministry's growth.



4. Leaders of Church Charters or Congregational Affiliates, or others, of your ministry may be invited to travel with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, or on its behalf, to other parts of the country or world for evangelism and to give spiritual encouragement to ministers of the Gospel.



5. A Church Charter provides your Church an automatic tax exemption. You do not need a 501c3 status for a Church.



6. As an independant Church or Congregational Affiliate, you will be able to continue to use your present ministry name, and function as just the same as before in many ways. Some ministries decide to change the name of the ministry (such as: ULC of Charleston - Seattle; and ULC of Modesto.



The benefits of such a relationship are Gi-Normous! Please contact the Universal Life Church World Headquarters for additional information on Church Charters and/or Congregational Affiliations.



Copyright ©2012 Universal Life Church World Headquarters,

USA. Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. is a Non

Profit Worldwide Religious Organization.



Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc.

803 Tallahassee Street

Carrabelle FL 32322-3220

Tel No: (850)720-1061

Email: ulc@ulcnetwork.com



The Official Universal Life Church Website: - http://www.ulcnetwork.com



The Universal Life Church Radio Network: - http://www.ulccommunity.org