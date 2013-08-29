Introducing Curvety.com - A Leading Online Supplier of Plus Sized Designer Clothing in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Curvety is a specialist website, which understands the needs of 'real' women and stocks a vast array of quality plus size clothing - designed to cater for all sizes of women.



Real Women, Real Fashion



Up until recently, high fashion was only available to women whose body shapes conformed to the unrealistic standards set by Hollywood and the mainstream media. Thanks to a rapidly changing industry, 'real' women can find plus sized clothing that is as glamorous and flattering as the dresses seen on red carpets across the globe.



The internet has long since overtaken the high street as the go-to location for all things fashion related due to the competitive pricing and sheer convenience offered by most online stores in comparison to their high street counterparts. Curvety offers a quality delivery service with most items available for immediate delivery so that they can be with you the next working day. Conversely, if a speedy delivery is not a necessity, standard delivery is completely free on all orders over £50! Curvety also understand that sometimes an outfit might not look the same in person as it does online - so offer a full 14 day free return policy.



Curvety offers designs from big name boutique fashion brands such as 'IGIGI', Robell and Tia, as well as offering their own bespoke ranges of products at competitive prices. Their outfits are designed specifically for plus size women without any of the compromises found in most high street fashion.



About Curvety

The idea behind Curvety was first conceived in 2004 by women who were fed up of the lack of choice available to plus size women. They believed that all women deserve their dream wardrobe, regardless of their size. Curvety specialises in dress sizes between 16 and 36 and stock all many of designs. From sassy summer dresses to glamorous evening wear, smart, sophisticated work wear and even bridal gowns, the options available mean that even the most ambitious of wardrobes are within your reach. With plans in place to open a personal shopping experience from their office in Camberley in the near future and an ever increasing range of designs being added weekly, Curvety is a constantly growing brand.



Contact:

Curvety can be contacted at:

Address: Curvety Ltd, Unit 8 Watchmoor Trade Centre, Watchmoor Road, Camberley, Surrey, GU15 3AJ

Telephone: 08450 941 848

Email: enquiries@curvety.com

Website: http://www.curvety.com