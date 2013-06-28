Introducing Custom Mugs for All Occasions by Premier Online Printing Firm 4OVER4.COM

Astoria, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- 4OVER4.COM, a leading New York City based online printer, is excited to introduce custom printed mugs to its extensive list of printing services. Custom coffee mugs are a popular gift item because they offer complete personalization and are truly unique. With advances in digital press technology, 4OVER4.COM is capable of producing high quality full color personalized mugs using original artwork, photographs or company logos. This being said, their latest line of custom mugs made of premium ceramic are ideal gifts for birthdays, thank you gifts, party favors and promotional marketing items for businesses.



4OVER4.COM offers microwave and dishwasher safe white ceramic coffee mugs in sizes 11oz and 15oz. A dedicated 4OVER4.COM staffer adds that “custom printed mugs, like our line of promotional t shirts, offer year round gifting possibilities for consumers and businesses looking to take a common item and make it one of a kind.” Businesses can print their company logo or a slogan that is exclusively theirs on their custom mugs and distribute them at trade shows and to loyal customers.



“No matter how many mugs you have in your kitchen cabinet, no one can resist adding a new one especially when they are given as gifts or promotional items. Our durable quality mugs are made to last and come in quantities starting at just one for dad’s birthday or one hundred for your next industry trade show,” says 4OVER4.COM principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



Promotional mugs are essentially mini billboards to market your company, brand and services. 4OVER4.COM has been producing quality custom printed items since 1999 and is known for their low minimums and fast turnaround times. 4OVER4.COM prints mugs with a wraparound design at affordable prices and offers free proofs before payment for all its customers.



To learn more about their latest custom printed mugs line, call customer support at (718) 932-2700 or email support@4over4.com. For a full list of products, visit http://www.4over4.com.



About 4OVER4.COM

New York based online printing company 4over4.com has been serving clients nationally since it began its operations in 1999. They are proud to be among a dedicated group of green printing companies that support sustainable environmental renewal through their responsible printing practices. They use the latest advances in printing technology to deliver items that are beyond compare. 4over4.com is a leader in online printing with thousands of customers because they are passionate about delivering superior quality printing services and have a staff of knowledgeable and committed professionals that go above and beyond to provide unparalleled customer support.