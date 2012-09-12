Introducing Custom Puzzles from Top New York Online Printer 4OVER4.COM

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- 4OVER4.COM, a leader in online printing services and a provider of quality digital and offset online printing services including poster printing, printing nyc works, sticker printing, vinyl banners and other custom printing applications has introduced a special custom puzzles printing service to provide customers with unique corporate and personal puzzle gifts for friends, family, loved ones, staff and customers.



4OVER4.COM puzzles are great as promotional and marketing gifts and can be used during any season for corporate PR or personal gift items for friends, family and loved ones. 4OVER4.COM puzzles are printed on durable boards and arrive pre-assembled in a clear plastic bag with cardstock backing, accompanied by a separate print of the puzzle image.



4OVER4.COM guarantees low 25 minimums on puzzle printing. 4OVER4.COM provides Puzzle Printing in thick jigsaw stock and 5 sizes including: 4x6 20-piece puzzles, 6x8 48-piece puzzles, 8x12 50-piece puzzles, 11x14 80-piece puzzles, and 12x18 300-piece puzzles. Quantities of 25 to 250 prints per order can be obtained from 4OVER4.COM.



"4OVER4 is happy to offer our valued customers our custom puzzles printing this Christmas and New Year season. The custom puzzles make great gift items for friends, family and Corporate PR," says 4OVER4.COM Principal Taso Panagiotopoulos.



For more information about 4OVER4.COM puzzles printing, or for any updates or inquiries, please visit 4over4.com/printing/Printing-Puzzles, email support@4over4.com or call the 4OVER4.COM customer care line on 1-718-932-2700.



About 4OVER4.COM

Online printing company 4OVER4.COM, an NYC printing firm, is a green printing company that serves tens of thousands of clients nationally and whose printing New York facility began operations in 1999.4OVER4.COM provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for full color printing services since 1999, 4OVER4.COM has offered free expert file review and free online proofs without any obligation to purchase. As a green printing company, we are strongly oriented towards sustainable environmental renewal, and we are happy to lead the way with environmentally and socially responsible printing practices and projects among national as well as New York Printers.