Introducing Cutting Edge, High Tech, Cyber Missionaries from the Universal Life Church World Headquarters Take Missionary Work in a New Direction

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Twenty years ago if someone said Cyber Missionary the first thought would be something from Star Wars or Star Trek. However, in a few years a long comes the internet and what's known as cyber space, which completely changed how the world does things and this includes Missionary Work. The Super Highway created a whole new pathway for Missionaries to reach out and to touch folks in droves like never before and would you expect any one other than the Universal Life Church World Headquarters to be leading the way? Of course not! The ULC World HQ lives up to its billing as: Today's Christian Church For The Way People Pray Today! and as The Church Heard Around The World!



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has many ordained men or women who through social networks such as Facebook, Google+, Spiritual Networks, Shoutlife, MySpace and others, such as Rev. Dr. David Stembaugh, DD with "Empty Cross Ministries" or Rev. Dr. Le'Roy Broxton with "From Glory 2 Glory" or "Building Men and Women of God," who include within their respective ministries Cyber Missionary work that is helping folks like never before. The internet has truly bridged the gap between the missionary and many of those he or she are looking to reach. If a Cyber Missionary can't help online, they can refer the individual to someone who can help them in person.



About The Universal Life Church World



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com