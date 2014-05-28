Introducing Dr. Barbara Stark Baxter - Allergy Doctor

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Allergy-Immunology, Dr. Barbara Baxter practices in North Dallas. A Fellow of the American College of Physicians, American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, and American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, Dr. Baxter is a Clinical Associate Professor at UT Southwestern Medical College.



Dr. Baxter is founder and Medical Director of the Agape Clinic, a free clinic in a church in East Dallas, and serves on the board of Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic, a federal clinic in West Dallas. For these efforts, she has received the Freedoms Foundations at Valley Forge Medal, the JCPenney Golden Rule Award, and the Dallas County Medical Society Auxiliary's Aesculapius Award. She sees patients at Parkland while teaching in the Asthma Clinic there.



Dr. Baxter is a member of Genesis Physicians Group, the American Medical Association, the Texas Medical Association, the Dallas County Medical Society and the Texas Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Society.



We offer the following services:



-Allergy skin testing for inhalant, food and insect sensitivities

-Patch testing for contact dermatitis

-Penicillin skin testing

-Allergy immunotherapy injections and clusters of injections

-Evaluation of the immune system for people with recurrent or unusual infections

-Pulmonary function testing including exhaled nitric oxide measurements

-Infusion therapy for humoral immune deficiencies

-Xolair injections (anti-IqE) for severe asthma

-Seasonal flu shots (September to May)

-Pnuemovax (pneumonia vaccine)

-Tetanus/Diphtheria/Pertussis for adults

-TB test

-Microscopic exam of nasal secretions and sputum

-Blood tests

-Tympanometry

-Cultures, when indicated; immediate Strep assays

-Nebulizer treatments for asthma

-Measurement of blood oxygen saturation (pulse Oximetry)

-Methacholine challenge test

-A comprehensive weight loss and maintenance program in partnership with Ideal Protein

-Counseling for select patients including hypnosis and regression

-Opportunities to participate in clinical trials of new medications for a broad variety of conditions through Discovery Clinical Trials partnership.

-The opportunity to experience energy healing through a method called reiki.



Contact Us

Allergy & Asthma Preston Center

6114 Sherry Lane

Dallas, TX 75225

Tel: (214) 363-8653

Fax: (214) 368-4384

Website: http://drbaxter.net/