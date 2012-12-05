Introducing Dr. Tom Rogers Muyunga-Mukasa, MD of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announces the ordination of Dr Tom Rogers Muyunga-Mukasa of Worcester, MA. The ordination is rather unique, being that Dr Tom Rogers Muyunga-Mukasa is applying for citizenship within the United States of America.



Dr Tom Rogers Muyunga-Mukasa stated as follows:



"Am coming aboard with joy and again with trepidations. This is a privilege and a responsibility. I bring with me a medical/health -care background. I also find time to volunteer. I have done this in Africa, Europe and USA. Help me help myself improve. Am currently applying to become a USA Citizen. I need your prayers and support. As an ordained minister, a medical doctor, HIV-Activist and Development Change Agent I have seen so much poverty in Africa, Asia and South America. I want to use this ministry to improve on people's well-being."



As the USA is the Melting Pot of Christians from throughout the world and from many different ethnic backgrounds, so is the Universal Life Church World Headquarters in accepting of all Christians regardless of their denomination and/or belief of within the Christian Church. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters accepts Catholics, Baptists, Methodist, Protestants, Pentecostals, Evangelicals, Universalists, Non-Denominations and etc., etc.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com