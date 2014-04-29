Introducing Feetz, The Ultimate in Easy Festival Footwear

Worlsey, Manchester -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- The essential leg-ware for any festival goer, Feetz have launched a new festival range of bright and bold colours to keep the feet dry when the summer rains hit.



Available in pink, yellow, blue and white, Feetz pocket wellies are the most innovative way to protect the shoes without having to lug heavy boots through the fields. Known as 'pocket wellies' Feetz are lightweight, fold-up shoe-covers which come in a handy travel size pouch which will fit easily into the pocket or handbag.



They are designed to slip effortlessly over the normal shoes, and are tied under the knee to provide a protective waterproof layer. Their compact size when folded means one can pop them into a pocket and carry them around the festival all day, so one never need get caught out in a sudden rain storm again. Added to this, Feetz are washable, meaning they can re-use them again and again. Priced at only £9.99, fashion conscious festival goers could even buy one of each colour and match their wellies to their outfits!



Husband and wife team, Mark and Diana Cooke, who launched Feetz last year, explain: “We love the great outdoors and try to get to as many festivals as possible each year, but you can never be certain what the weather will have in store! Diana and I had got tired of ruining shoes in a sudden downpour, but we didn't want to cart a heavy pair of boots around a field all day, and that's why we invented Feetz, to be the ultimate in easy festival footwear.”



About Feetz

Feetz Pocket Wellies are also now available in size XS (2-4) all the way up to L (UK size 10), meaning they fit snugly over the normal shoes and are far comfier than traditional wellington boots.



The new range of Festival Feetz are £9.99 and available to order from www.feetz.co.uk



Twitter: @FestivalFeetz



For media enquiries please contact: diana@feetz.co.uk



Media Contact :

Feetz

15 East Lynn Drive, Worlsey, Manchester, M28 3WF

07921906808

www.feetz.co.uk

Diana Cooke - diana@feetz.co.uk