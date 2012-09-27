Introducing Good Data Capture Software

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- Tallega software is proud to announce ABBYY OCR software. ABBYY software is currently used by thousands of people and offices around the world. It is, by far, one of the best data capturing software to ever hit the market.



ABYY offers a powerful, yet easy front-end OCR software scanning solution to those who are using ECM systems. It offers an instinctive interface for indexing and scanning documents. It also has an automated engine that can be used in order to convert those documents into searchable formats. The documents can be automatically classified by an operator and routed to the correct destination. Individuals can also use this product as a web service and many enjoy the fact that it is capable of supporting remote document upload. For this reason, the usage is not restricted to one office. Instead, it can be used in a different remote entry points at a time.



It is important that every business has a good document management solution for obvious reasons. Many organizations have started to use content or document management systems in order to store their documents and route them throughout their business. However, when an organization simply installs a document management system, the process is only half done. They still need to use a tool that will capture new documents each day from different entry points.



ABYY FlexiCapture has gained a lot of attention on today’s market. ABBYY FlexiCapture is accurate, smart and scalable document capture and data extraction software. It provides a single entry point that can be used in order to automatically transform the stream of various documents and forms. ABBY FlexiCapture helps save a great deal of time. The software also helps save resources.



Along with the bundle, individuals have the ABBYY Recognition Server. This is a server-based software that will come in handy for automating document processing. This software will automatically convert a large volume of document images or paper documents into electronic text that is fully searchable.



About Tallega Software

Tallega Software currently offers various products that will save money and time while at work. Feel free to contact Derek Gerber via email at derekg@tallega.com or by phone at 9493679860.