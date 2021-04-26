Introducing iPlumber App for Real-Time Advice and Tips from Professional Plumbers

Missouri City, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- iPlumber Pro was created by a team of plumbing professionals to offer the right kind of guidance and assistance that people need during emergency plumbing situations. The team comprises of licensed plumbers with over 25 years of combined experience and have been offering top notch plumbing services in Houston and nearby areas. This revolutionary app offers tips on DIY repairs and processional advice by licensed plumbers while attempting to repair a minor plumbing job. Users can also make use of the video chat feature in case they wish to get the problem resolved quickly. They could also use the app to locate the nearest plumber available on demand for in-house repairs. Plumbing repairs always show up at the wrong time and it is only reasonable to have the right app that can offer the most appropriate fix depending on the situation. From scheduling a discounted in-house visit to learn more about plumbing repairs, this app has got it all covered.



