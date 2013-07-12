Introducing Italian Weddings from the Universal Life Church

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the world's number one source for finding a trained and professional wedding minister with some of the most incredible venues for a wedding imaginable. Ministers from the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of beautiful Carrabelle, Florida are real faith based, Christian Ministers, rest assured your marriage will be blessed in the eyes of God. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters itself is located just minutes away from St George Island, one of the top billed venues in the world for weddings. Beach weddings, underwater weddings, weddings at sea or on cruise ships abound off the coast of Florida.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters would like to introduce to you another venue for your special day, an Italian wedding on beautiful Lake Garda, who has a vast array of locations, plenty of Hotels and reception venues, but this Lake is always interesting and ‘in ferment’. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has Ministers in Italy and throughout the world to make your day special.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com