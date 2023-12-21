Introducing Jeff Williamson's Captivating New Book: "Still Marinating"

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2023 -- Prepare to embark on a thought-provoking and inspiring journey as acclaimed author Jeff Williamson unveils his highly anticipated collections of stories shaping a meaningful legacy, "Still Marinating." With his signature blend of wisdom, wit, and raw authenticity, Williamson invites readers to delve deep into the human experience, challenging conventional notions and encouraging personal growth.



"Still Marinating" is a captivating collection of introspective essays, brimming with insightful observations on life, relationships, and self-discovery. Williamson's unique perspective, honed through years of personal introspection and reflection, shines through every page, inviting readers to explore the complexities of the human condition alongside him.



In this thoughtfully crafted book, Williamson seamlessly weaves together personal anecdotes, philosophical musings, and actionable advice, delivering a transformative reading experience. Through his engaging storytelling, he encourages readers to embrace vulnerability, embrace change, and embrace the beauty of personal growth.



Renowned for his ability to distill complex ideas into relatable, down-to-earth language, Williamson empowers readers to question societal expectations, challenge established norms, and ultimately uncover their true selves. "Still Marinating" is a beacon of hope, reminding us of all that personal growth is a lifelong journey, and that it's never too late to start.



As readers immerse themselves in "Still Marinating," they will find themselves captivated by Williamson's keen insights, finding solace in his relatable experiences, and discovering the inspiration they need to embark on their own paths of self-discovery. With every turn of the page, Williamson provides a roadmap for personal and emotional growth, offering readers the tools they need to navigate the complexities of life with confidence and resilience.





Jeff Williamson is a profound author, renowned for his unique ability to blend profound insights with relatable storytelling. Through his writing, Williamson seeks to inspire personal growth and empower readers to embrace their authentic selves. With a passion for helping others, he has become a trusted voice in the self-help genre. "Still Marinating" is his newest literary offering, reflecting his unwavering commitment to uplifting and enlightening readers worldwide.



Tune in to "The Leader's Edge" radio talk show on Thursday, December 21sr, 2023, at 11 am PST, available 24x7 at VoiceAmerica.com to catch this amazing episode.

And don't forget to grab a copy of his book on amazon: Still Marinating by Jeff Williamson



About Jeff Williamson:

Jeff Williamson is the Owner / Operator of Coastal Leadership Coaching. Jeff is a dynamic leader with nearly 25 years of experience, he has worked across multiple states and two countries, focusing on finance education, leadership and coaching. He also completed writing his first book, Still Marinating: Turning your journey into your legacy, which shares his life experiences and lessons in a parable format. Jeff holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Marketing from the University of Michigan and has earned additional certifications from AFSA Leadership at the UNC Chapel Hill Business School, Harvard Business School and South Carolina Banker's Association Banker's School. Jeff is certified as a speaker, coach and trainer through The John Maxwell Team, as well as, a "Multipliers" coach by Liz Wiseman's The Wiseman Group. In May 2023, Jeff celebrated his 25 th wedding anniversary with his high school sweetheart and together they have two wonderful children. Throughout his life, he has consistently held leadership roles in his career, philanthropically and church. Coaching has always been his true passion, enabling others to achieve their own dreams and goals through relationship building. Jeff is dedicated to helping people become the best version of themselves.

To learn more about Jeff Williamson or Coastal Leadership Coaching, click the links below:

https://www.coastalleadershipcoaching.com

https://www.facebook.com/groups/178513591685940

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeffrey-williamson-bb7b8b7a/



About Ernelita Dacumos and Steve Steele

Ernelita also known as Ernie, is an Independent Certified Coach, Facilitator, Trainer, and Speaker with the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team. She has been thriving in the Healthcare Industry for over 10 years while fulfilling her purpose of motivating, teaching, and empowering young leaders to see their full potential. Personal Growth is where her passion is as she has gone through the journey herself. Ernie was a "shy introvert" and turned into a "confident introvert". From the woman who used to stutter when speaking in front of others to the woman who now facilitates masterminds, workshops, and speaks in front of an audience. A woman who used to have a victim mentality now has a can-do attitude. A woman who had always been too hard on herself, characterized as a perfectionist, overachiever, and with high expectations. To the gentle, self-loving, action-taker, and learn-as-she-goes attitude. She is an enthusiast when it comes to confidence and had worked on becoming a confidence mentor for her community and the people around her. Ernie's goal is to broaden her ability to help others. As she saw first-hand that personal growth must be intentional yet not always available to others. She is dedicating her life's work to creating a safe environment while educating, empowering, and spreading knowledge about Personal Development. On top of personal growth, Ernie's leadership skills were heightened upon going through the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team program. Ernie thrives to add value to people by showing them that continuous growth is possible if you are willing to put in the work for it.



Ernie's website: confidentlyyou.club



As an Executive Director of The John Maxwell Team, Steve is certified to facilitate, speak, train, and coach individuals and groups in the areas of leadership development, professional skills, and personal growth. Trained and mentored by John Maxwell and mentors of his world-class faculty, Steve is equipped with the tools, resources, and experience to help you and your team improve your productivity, performance, and profitability. Whether you are looking for a facilitator for group workshops, corporate training in leadership, speaking, sales, or coaching skills for your leaders, or a speaker for your next event, Steve has access to exclusive content that is only available through a certified Executive Director of the John Maxwell Team to help you reach your goals and objectives. Steve brings a rich and varied background that adds depth to his Leadership expertise—including 25 years of leadership in non-profit organizations transitioning to over 23 years of leadership expertise in the corporate environment. Steve is a native-born Texan and has lived in Ft. Worth since 1980. Steve holds a Double Major degree from Baptist Bible College in Music Performing Arts and Biblical Theology. He earned his EXMBA from Colorado Tech University and hails 2 business certifications in Executive Management and Business Administration. Steve is an influential and seasoned facilitator on such subjects as Leadership Development, Personal Growth, and Individual and Group Coaching. He motivates, inspires, and adds value to leaders that will in turn multiply value to others. He is a catalyst for the transformation of other leaders to change and influence the world around them. On behalf of John Maxwell, Steve brings his World Class team building and leadership strategies to Corporations, Businesses, Churches, and non-profit organizations as well as personal and group coaching. Through all these activities, Steve maintains a lifeline to his audience, clients, and associates with the goal to reach their fullest potential and thrive-both in leadership growth and life.



Steve's website: johncmaxwellgroup.com/stevesteele/



About The Leader's Edge

Thursdays at 11 AM PST on VoiceAmerica Business Channel

Do you have a plan for Personal Growth? This was a question that was posed to us a few years ago which triggered a hunger for Personal Growth. Now, you may be asking the same question to yourself. Well, regardless of your answer, The Leader's Edge show is just for you. This show is uniquely designed by your hosts Steve and Ernie as a path to your personal and leadership growth. We firmly believe in the quote by our mentor, Dr. John Maxwell, "Everything rises and falls on leadership." The Leader's Edge and their guests' mission is to provide you with tangible tools on how to lead well. That maybe be leading a corporation or leading yourself. So lean in as we take you on this journey every week and share a path and an environment for you to grow personally and professionally.



https://www.facebook.com/TheLeadersEdgeRadioshow/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_leadersedge/

