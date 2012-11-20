Introducing Jolly Jingle - New App by Hompimplay That Helps Kids Learn Christmas Carols

Bandung, West Java -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- With the successful launch of the Jolly Jingle App, parents now have access to a festive and educational tool that teaches children timeless Christmas carols through the use of sing-along lyrics and animated characters. Jolly Jingle app brings the Christmas spirit right at your door and is suitable for all children ages 4 and older. The app is available on all Apple devices and can be already downloaded at the iTunes AppStore.



Jolly Jingle was created out of love for children in order to have them enjoy more the Christmas celebrations. It helps parents teach their child the greatest Christmas carols of all times, among which: Jingle Bells, Frosty the Snowman, We wish you a Merry Children and Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer. To facilitate the learning process, the page of every song incorporates vocals performed by kids with highlighted lyrics at the top of the screen.



Children will soon find themselves in a vibrant and snowy wonderland where their favorite Christmas characters will guide them through an uplifting soundtrack of holiday music. As they cheerfully sing along, they can click on magical objects that reveal hidden surprises. It is extremely interactive for all children, siblings and the whole family.



Jolly Jingle is part of an innovative range of edu-apps for kids designed by Hompimplay. “The end benefits of the app are to stimulate brain development by employing effective learning tools which enhance memory and to promote visual, spatial, and auditory coordination. It’s also an easy and interactive way to improve children’s Christmas vocabulary”, explains Mr. Surya Darmadi, co-founder of Hompimplay. Jolly Jingle will encourage children to explore, dream, and discover through its easy-to-use intuitive navigation, rich illustrations, and interactive gameplay.



Hompimplay develops educational and entertainment apps for toddlers, preschoolers, young learners worldwide. Formed in 2011, the company hopes to inspire creativity and spark enthusiasm for learning through the use of brightly illustrated apps that are fun and informative.



