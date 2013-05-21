Introducing JustWP.org, a Blog Dedicated to WordPress

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- G2One Network, leading Internet Marketing and Advertising firm today introduced and welcomed a new brand JustWP.org under its umbrella. The blog offers its readers WordPress news, tips, tutorials, reviews and lots more so as to make life simple for them whenever they will use or planned to use the WordPress.



“We believe with WordPress growing day by day, the love for WordPress taking its full swing off as now more and more people want to connect with it,” said Karan Chopra, CEO, G2One Network. “You can now found hundreds of thousands of developers, designers out there who being working round the clock on the content management system leaving no stone unturned to keep the community a real strong. This is what encourages us to take a step further and come up with JustWP.org.”



Here is a quick look on what you can found on JustWP.org:



- Themes: Information and reviews about Themes from the best developers around the globe.

- Plugins: Running a successful WordPress website, you do require collectibles of plugins. Here we talk about that.

- Tutorials: In order to help you run your WordPress website as a PRO, here we shared tips & tutorials.

- Showcase: With this section, we tried to showcase different themes and plugins.

- Clubs: Discovering and sharing knowledge about what different WordPress Clubs are offering.

- Hosting: Helping you to find the best hosting provider for your website.

- Deals: Without deals, how can you have a perfect website on the move? With this, we are taking care of that part.

- Services: The services we offer to help you build and run a successful WordPress website.



About G2One Network

G2One Network is an on-line interactive agency focused on effective creative solutions based on strategy, media and production. Based in the heart of New Delhi, India, the company was founded in July 2011 with the mission to empower and to think beyond all the odds by spreading knowledge of technology through the digital medium



