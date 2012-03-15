Introducing "Night Light With Rev. Mike" on the Universal Life Church Radio Network, Courtesy of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2012 -- Relocating from the Big Apple in New York, to the Valley of the Sun in Arizona, was merely the starting point of a journey of faith that has taken root and grown in the heart of Rev. Michael Weissman, an ordained minister with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and his beautiful wife, Carol, and they haven't looked back!



Hearing God’s call was the easy part. Deciding on the path to take was a bit harder, but armed with the message, “If you build it, they will come”, they set off, together, and founded the "Circle of Unified Life" in Phoenix, Arizona. Desiring a ministry free of hindrance and yet guided by the presence and glory of the Holy Spirit, Rev. and Mrs. Weissman established a place where all of God’s creations, whether two legged human or four legged animal, would be ministered to with love and respect and care.



Having discovered the power that music can have in sharing a message of faith and because of the joy it gave to them, Rev. and Mrs. Weissman created “Avenues of Song”, performing locally in the Phoenix area and having cultivated a widespread following of supporters, they opted to release a select number of recordings via Reverbnation, "under the cover of Big Mike Avenues of Song".



Deciding that combining the two dreams of ministry and music would be a perfect marriage, Rev. Weissman created “Night Light with Rev. Mike” in 2012. The Internet radio program airs Thursday nights at 8 PM, EST, on the Universal Life Church Radio Network, broadcasting via BlogTalkRadio. The abbreviated talk show format combines prayer as well as topical discussions of faith based issues relevant to Christians in the 21st century. Listeners are invited to call in and become active program participants! And, of course, the wonderful musical recordings of this talented couple are featured each week!



For more information about “Night Light with Rev. Mike” contact Rev. Weissman at:



Circle of Unified Life

Rev. Michael Weissman

2101 West Surrey Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85029

Office: 602-507-9052

Web Site: http://www.circleofunifiedlife.org

Email: rev.michael@circleofunifiedlife.org



Avenues of Song: http://www.avenuesofsong.com/