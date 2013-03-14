Introducing on Your Way 2.0 - a New Platform for Credit Unions

Colleyville, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- A modern platform connecting gen y to credit unions through social networks and upgraded reward programs. Credit unions can receive up to date consumer feedback while members can improve their financial literacy and enrich their banking experience with technology driven tools.



In order to remain competitive in the current market, On Your Way is offering credit unions a chance to capture and connect with Gen Y members. This untapped group of consumers needs help to bridge the gaps in their economic situation with financial literacy tools from an institution which speaks to their technology driven lives.



Get hip to the way Gen Y uses technology in their daily lives. On Your Way offers credit unions a platform on which to build custom solutions for integrating social networking with an upgraded reward systems to draw and engage younger members. It’s not enough to offer online and mobile banking without also utilizing facebook or twitter to offer special promotions, educate members and learn more about their consumer practices.



On Your Way 2.0 is a new platform for credit unions to establish a co-branded website built for immersion into the lives of Gen Y members. The site already offers premium informational content to members about their financial future. Now, there are new integrations for Facebook, Twitter and Google + social networking platforms allowing credit unions to get direct feedback, advertise community events and suggest special promotions where Gen Y members visit most often. And the ungraded gamification tools improve user engagement, building trust and loyalty where points for visiting or posting on your site lead to rewards for members.



On Your Way 2.0 is designed to help you get the most out of your online marketing campaigns. All of these features and more will aid your financial institution in its bid to attract, engage, educate and retain the Gen Y user. Build a financially literate community of members and inspire them onto a better future. The possibilities are endless. Enroll today.



