Introducing One-Stop-Shop for Baby and Toddlers: Beanibubs

Chittaway, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- Beanibubs is an Australian marketplace that features all the latest and greatest merchandise you need for your baby. Beanibubs allows you to search for products with top star ratings, all in one place.



Beanibubs features all the products you could ever need ranging from newborn items to toddler items. Beanibubs takes the hours of searching on Amazon, and it filters out products for you. The best part about Beanibubs is that all products featured on their site are top-rated, 5-star items that are sold on Amazon. They offer interesting, innovative, and oftentimes very odd products that any baby or toddler will love.



Beanibubs' philosophy is simple: they want to show parents of babies and toddlers the coolest items to get for their baby or toddler. The website has great filter features to show parent exactly what they are looking for so they don't have to search for hours. Beanibubs shows you what they want, when they want it.



About Beanibubs

With a degree in Child Psychology, Beanibubs Founder, Kathleen McLeod, worked as a Social Worker for over 10 years mainly dealing with teenagers who have committed a crime. It was only in the last couple of years of working with a Government Agency that she worked with 0–5-year-old children. McLeod believes that every child was born with a need to be loved and NEVER outgrows it. Nor should they. She enjoys writing articles that are informative and hopefully inspire other parents as well. Some days, we all need some inspiration and motivation to keep going, and that's what we aim to do! We are here to help you be the best, and coolest parents to your kids that you can be. We love what we do, and we hope to help you! We are parents working for parents.



Media Contact



Beanibubs

Contact: ksmcleod@beanibubs.com

https://beanibubs.com/