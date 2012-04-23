Introducing Online Sunday Service, Devotions and Bible Study Direct from the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters like all Churches offers weekly Sunday Service, a long with Wednesday Night Devotions and Bible Study.



For those unable to attend in person, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers such live on air via the Universal Life Church Radio Network or if you miss the live version, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters maintains an extensive library archive of podcasts and radio broadcasts.



These services offered are courtesy of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and are over and above weekly services offered by Charter and/or World HQ Affiliate Churches. In addition to these services, World HQ will send consecrated communion hosts (wafers) by postal mail to anywhere in the world for those looking to partake in the Eucharist or Holy Communion. Donations for such are greatly appreciated, but are not required.



For the communion wafer(s) send a request with a Self Addressed Stamped Envelope to the address captioned below.



Instructions on safe keeping will accompany a one month supply for one individual.



Copyright ©2012 Universal Life Church World Headquarters,

USA. Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc. is a Non

Profit Worldwide Religious Organization.



Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc.

803 Tallahassee Street

Carrabelle FL 32322-3220

Tel No: (850)720-1061



The Official Universal Life Church Website: - http://www.ulcnetwork.com

The Universal Life Church Radio Network: - http://www.ulccommunity.org