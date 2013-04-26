Introducing Pink Leopard Software the Future of Innovative Mobile Technology

Palm Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Pink Leopard Software, a woman run startup based in southern California, begins operations by introducing two high performance business applications for Android devices targeting network and database professionals. IOS versions are to follow shortly.



The two apps leverage the power of the network to serve up critical operational information directly to your phone from anywhere in the world.



For network professionals and developers we have introduced Leopard Lightning, a high performance network protocol analyzer, for the Android phone. Leopard Lightning allows you to remotely capture and view network traffic at the packet level. It stores the information in an SQL Server database giving you a powerful tool to mine your network data.



Leopard Lightning also provides a near real time traffic analysis of your network. It allows you to monitor your network traffic and easily drill down to find the root cause of your problems.



The SQL Server Monitoring app allows database administrators to monitor the performance of Microsoft SQL Servers from the convenience of your phone or tablet. It also allows you to start, stop and view Microsoft Profiler compatible traces from anywhere in the world.



For more information about Pink Leopard Software or our exciting new apps, please contact denise@pinkleopardsoftware.com or check us out at http://www.pinkleopardsoftware.com