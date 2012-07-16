Introducing Powder Metal Parts & Machined Parts Made In Arkansas

Little Rock, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- For several years now the American Machine Shops Network has been promoting its Buy American message to local and national communities. Today, the organization has reached out to Arkansas businesses to connect them with US-made powder metal parts, sheet metal parts and custom made components at http://mfgpartners.net/sheet-metal-parts According to AMSN, the company's website is the fastest growing online community to buy & sell plastic and metal machined products for virtually every application.



Gregory Bell, spokesperson for MFGpartners.net said the company's grassroots movement is growing virally as AMSN gets its message out to more businesses, trade organizations and small and large corporations in need of a machine shop, foundry, molder or sheet metal fabricators at http://mfgpartners.net/sheet-metal-fabricators According to Bell, MFGpartners is connecting with companies in Little Rock, Jonesboro, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, North Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Spingdale, Conway, Rogers, Hot Springs and other Arkansas cities to help spread its message of promoting US-based manufacturers nationwide and beyond.



“Business owners, craftsman, machinist, engineers and sheet metal fabrication shops have asked for an independent custom manufacturing marketplace for the U.S. manufacturing community, and in response AMSN has created it at http://mfgpartners.net/sheet-metal-fabrication,” said Bell. He concluded, “The American Machine Shops Network can now meet the needs of all custom manufacturing requirements, from the design and manufacture of precision parts & components, to a wide array of subassemblies, custom-made equipment, machined products and prototypes.”



Arkansas and other U.S. companies in need of sheet metal parts, machining, molding or fabrication services can submit an RFQ to U.S. machine shops at http://www.MFGpartners.net/rfq.html



About MFGpartners / AMSN

MFGpartners.net (http://www.MFGpartners.net) is owned and operated by American Machine Shops Network (AMSN). The company specializes in promoting US-based manufacturers of machined parts, fabricated components, precision products and molds. AMSN is the largest network of custom manufacturers in the USA designed to help companies, engineers and others find the most suitable vendors specializing in CNC machining, fabrication, molding, prototyping and other contract manufacturing services.



