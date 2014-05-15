Introducing Quality Cleaning Services in Portland or Found with AQC

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- There are several main differences between a commercial cleaning company and a typical residential maid service. When one needs his business or office areas cleaned, there is a need to be sure that the commercial cleaner has experience and knowledge of commercial areas. Typical maid services that clean residential homes may not be prepared to clean large spaces or have the proper equipment to deal with a wide variety of spills or messes. Always Quality Cleaning provides quality, professional and reliable commercial cleaning services throughout the Portland OR area.



Choosing a commercial cleaning company is an important decision. People need to be sure that they hire a commercial cleaning company that can handle their job, clean effectively and be routinely reliable. AQC provides all of those skills and more. AQC has been providing the Portland OR area with sparkling clean areas since 1994. AQC also provides complimentary bids.



There is a large difference between other Portland Cleaning Companies and AQC. Always Quality Cleaning provides ridge quality controls throughout every job. With a thorough inspection system, they provide immediate communications to employees and clients.



Other benefits to Always Quality Cleaning include:



-Quick Response Time

-Supervision of employees at all times

-Consistency of cleaning services

-Experience



Learn more about us today by calling 503-516-2477.



URL: www.alwaysqualitycleanings.com



Media Contact

Beth Jackson

Always Quality Cleaning

503-516-2477

hello@aqcllc.com

1915 NW AmberGlen Parkway Suite 400

Beaverton, OR 97006