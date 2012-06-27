Introducing Real Preparatory Courses in Theology - ULC Seminary, Universal Life Church, Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters introduces optional online, in home Seminary courses taught by Professor Amy-Jill Levine, Vanderbilt Ph.D., Duke University, Professor Bart D. Ehrman, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill M.Div., Ph.D., Princeton, Professor Phillip Cary, Eastern University Ph.D., Yale University and Professor William R. Cook, State University of New York at Geneseo Ph.D., Cornell University.



Students are permitted to work at there own pace and they receive extensive thorough, in-depth education within as follows: Christianity, Catholicism, both The Old and The New Testament of the Bible. The Church feels by offering academic enrichment in these areas, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters has countered one of the huge knocks against online, instant ordination. Up to now online ordination was offered without any type of training or opportunity for an individual to learn, who was seeking a vocation in the ministry as a minister. This is no longer the case, prospective ministers to be ordained online now have an option.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com