Introducing Real Seminary Courses With Real Professors from the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- You can become a real Catholic Priest or Christian Faith Based Minister right from the comfort of home. Introducing Real Seminary Courses you can take at home from Real Professors. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters recently introduced as follows:



Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Home Study Minister Certificate Program

Old Testament & New Testament CD or DVD



Work at your own pace, you retain the CD or DVD for a refresher course at anytime. Comprehensive covers both Old & New Testament.



Old Testament Professor Amy-Jill Levine, Vanderbilt University Ph.D., Duke University



The Old Testament, or Tanakh, was written in ancient Israel over 1,000 years by many authors. What can this book teach us about the ancient Israelites? What does our faith find in new scholarly understanding? These lectures by scripture expert Professor Amy-Jill Levine introduce you to the history, religion, and literature of ancient Israel as preserved in the Old Testament, or Hebrew Bible. Professor Levine brings biblical characters and passages to life and vividly reveals the magnificent artistry suffusing the Old Testament.



Lecture Outline



1. In the Beginning 13. The Book of Judges, Part I

2. Adam and Eve 14. The Book of Judges, Part II

3. Murder, Flood, Dispersion 15. Samuel and Saul

4. Abraham, Sarah, and Hagar 16. King David

5. Isaac 17. From King Solomon to Preclassical Prophecy

6. The Jacob Saga 18. The Prophets and the Fall of the North

7. Folklore Analysis and Type Scenes 19. The Southern Kingdom

8. Moses and Exodus 20. Babylonian Exile

9. The God of Israel 21. Restoration and Theocracy

10. Covenant and Law, Part I 22. Wisdom Literature

11. Covenant and Law, Part II 23. Life in the Diaspora

12. The “Conquest” 24. Apocalyptic Literature



New Testament Professor Bart D. Ehrman, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill M.Div., Ph.D., Princeton Theological Seminary



Whether you consider it a book of faith or a cultural artifact, the New Testament is among the most significant writings that the world has ever known. This course sheds the light of purely historical research on the New Testament—its form, the methods of its composition, its authors and their original audiences, and the larger historical context. Mindful of the limitations imposed by the available historical evidence and methods, Professor Bart. D. Ehrman brings impressive expertise to the task of reconstructing the life of Jesus and the early Christian community.



Lecture Outline



1. The Early Christians and Their Literature 13. The Acts of the Apostles

2. The Greco-Roman Context 14. Paul—The Man, the Mission, and the Modus Operandi

3. Ancient Judaism 15. Paul and the Crises of His Churches—First Corinthians

4. The Earliest Traditions About Jesus 16. Pauline Ethics

5. Mark—Jesus the Suffering Son of God 17. Paul’s Letter to the Romans

6. Matthew—Jesus the Jewish Messiah 18. Paul, Jesus, and James

7. Luke—Jesus the Savior of the World 19. The Deutero-Pauline Epistles

8. John—Jesus the Man from Heaven 20. The Pastoral Epistles

9. Noncanonical Gospels 21. The Book of Hebrews and the Rise of Christian Anti-Semitism

10. The Historical Jesus—Sources and Problems 22. First Peter and the Persecution of the Early Christians

11. The Historical Jesus—Solutions and Methods 23. The Book of Revelation

12. Jesus the Apocalyptic Prophet

24. Do We Have the Original New Testament?



Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Home Study Minister Certificate Program



History of Christian Theology &

The Catholic Church: A History



Work at your own pace, you retain the CD or DVD for a refresher course at anytime. Comprehensive covers both Christian & Catholic Theology.



Course 1 of 2: History of Christian Theology



Professor Phillip Cary, Eastern University Ph.D., Yale University

Who was Jesus? Did his promise of salvation apply to everyone or only a few? How could one participate in that promise? Questions like these have long been at the heart of Christianity and have led to debate and division. In The History of Christian Theology, investigate the many responses that Christian believers, scholars, and theologians have developed over more than 2,000 years. Throughout these 36 illuminating lectures, award-winning Professor Phillip Cary reveals the power of Christianity as both an intellectual discipline and a spiritual path. Enrich your understanding of this powerful religious tradition and gain thought-provoking insights into teachings that forever changed the world.



Lecture Outline



1. What Is Theology? 19. Luther and Protestant Theology

2. Early Christian Proclamation 20. Calvin and Reformed Theology

3. Pauline Eschatology 21. Protestants on Predestination

4. The Synoptic Gospels 22. Protestant Disagreements

5. The Gospel of John 23. Anabaptists and the Radical Reformation

6. Varieties of Early Christianity 24. Anglicans and Puritans

7. The Emergence of Christian Doctrine 25. Baptists and Quakers

8. Christian Reading 26. Pietists and the Turn to Experience

9. The Uses of Philosophy 27. From Puritans to Revivalists

10. The Doctrine of the Trinity 28. Perfection, Holiness, and Pentecostalism

11. The Doctrine of the Incarnation 29. Deism and Liberal Protestantism

12. The Doctrine of Grace 30. Neo-Orthodoxy—From Kierkegaard to Barth

13. The Incomprehensible and the Supernatural 31. Evangelicalism and Fundamentalism

14. Eastern Orthodox Theology 32. Protestantism after Modernity

15. Atonement and the Procession of the Spirit 33. Catholic Theologies of Grace

16. Scholastic Theology 34. Catholic Mystical Theology

17. The Sacraments 35. From Vatican I to Vatican II

18. Souls after Death 36. Vatican II and Ecumenical Prospects



Course 2 of 2: The Catholic Church: A History



Professor William R. Cook, State University of New York at Geneseo Ph.D., Cornell University



Explore the vast and fascinating history of one of the most influential institutions in the world with The Catholic Church: A History. In 36 informative and engaging lectures, follow the development of this powerful religious force throughout the centuries and witness its ability to move armies, inspire saints, and shape the lives and spirits of its more than 1 billion members. With noted historian and Professor William R. Cook, you'll quickly realize why no understanding of Western civilization is complete without an understanding of the Catholic Church.



Lecture Outline



1. From Jesus to the Creation of the Church 19. Scholastic Thought

2. The First Christian Institutions 20. Medieval Mysticism

3. Christianities in the Early Church 21. The Great Schism and the Conciliar Age

4. Persecution and Saints 22. The Renaissance Church

5. Peace between Empire and Church 23. Luther, Calvin, and the Reformation

6. Institutional and Doctrinal Developments 24. Catholic Responses—The Council of Trent

7. Latin Theology, Including Augustine 25. The Jesuits

8. Popes and Bishops in the Early Middle Ages 26. Catholicism in Asia and the New World

9. Monasticism—Benedict and His Rule 27. American Catholicism

10. Evangelizing Northern and Eastern Europe 28. The Church in the Age of Reason

11. The Germanization of Christianity 29. Pius IX and Papal Infallibility

12. Charlemagne and the Church in Feudal Times 30. Leo XIII and the Modern World

13. Monks and Hermits—New Forms of Monasticism 31. The Eastern Catholic Churches

14. Papal Reform and Church-State Controversies 32. The Second Vatican Council

15. Crusade, Heresy, Inquisition 33. The Catholic Church Looks Outward

16. The Papacy—Innocent III to Boniface VIII 34. The Challenges of New Theologies

17. Francis, Dominic, and the Mendicants 35. John Paul II and the 21st-Century Church

18. Flowering of Church Art in the Middle Ages 36. One? Holy? Catholic? Apostolic?



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