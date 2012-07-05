Introducing Rev. Dr. David Stembaugh, Executive Secretary and Executive Director of Biblical Studies With the Universal Life Church World Headquarters

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Well known for a strong infrastructure and management team, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters sets the bar for other Churches and Religious Organizations to follow, Led by the President, Brother Michael, Vice President, Rev Daniel Chapin and Executive Secretary, Rev Dr David Stembaugh DD, these three are a formidable leadership tandem with skills that blend well with each other. Brother Michael is a tremendous administrator, Rev. Daniel is extremely artistic and is a great communicator and Rev. Dr. David is a Biblical Scholar and Teacher. You could not have a better trifecta of a management team in place.



In addition to being a Theological Historian and a Biblical Scholar, Rev. Dr David Stembaugh DD. is Executive Secretary of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and he also serves as Executive Director of Biblical Studies and is founder of Empty Cross Ministries in Indiana



Rev Dr David Stembaugh, DD. is host of Rev. Davids Bible Study Bible Boot Camp – Wednesday’s 9-10 PM EST on The ULC Radio Network, Offering Extensive, In-Depth, Easy-to-Understand Biblical Studies from Genesis to Revelation. You can tune in and join Brother David for a FREE Biblical Studies program that allows you to attend school without having to leave home.



Dr Stembaugh's background consists of as follows; Jefferson High School 1972, United States Air Force 1973-1977, Indiana Vocational Technical College 1978 – major is Respiratory Therapy Technician, Purdue University 2001 Spanish, Served on Deacon board and Elder board of a Christian Church, Youth Group Sponsor and Sunday School Teacher for all ages from grade school to Senior Citizens. Wedding Officiant Life Celebrant Guest Speaker Revivalist



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com