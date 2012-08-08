Introducing Reverend Eva Engman, NYC Minister and Missionary for The Universal Life Church World Headquarters.

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters has Ministers and Missionaries located throughout the world, South Korea, Pakistan, India, Australia, Japan, China, New Zealand, Africa, South America, Mexico, Canada, Great Britian, France, Spain, Germany and in many other countries. We would like to introduce one of our many hard working Ministers, Reverend Eva Engman who started for us, many years ago in New York City here in the United States. Recently Reverend Eva Engman began a missionary trip to Switzerland.



For Ministers like Reverend Eva who get the opportunity to travel, it is a very rewarding experience for the Minister as it allows the Minister to learn and to meet others from different cultures. However, it also provides individuals of these different cultures a taste of ours.



It is truly amazing to travel around the world and to see the infectious enthusiasm our world has for Jesus Christ. Captioned within this press release you will see Reverend Eva holding Sunday service in Switzerland, Reverend Eva tells us "The art for the altar is made by the the Greatest Artist .l."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com