Introducing Reverend Jeremy Wilhelm, Host of Religion History and Archeology on the Universal Life Church Radio Network

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- In November of 2011 the Universal Life Church World Headquarters launched the Universal Life Church Radio Network. Success to date has been off the charts at the ULC Radio Network's listener base exceeds 25,000. The station features a Sunday Universal Mass, Wednesday Night Bible Study, Prayer and Devotion Service - plus in addition to nearly 15 other Prime Time Shows with a huge audience themselves.



Joining the lineup is Reverend Jeremy Wilhelm of Plantation, FL., who came up with the idea of offering a show on Religion and its history, which includes archeology finds and discoveries. Reverend Jeremy will be on from 9PM - 10PM EST, Monday Nights on the Universal Life Church Radio Network. It is an unusual show for Faith Radio, but certainly a subject that is unique one that should draw great interest. To access the ULC Radio Network, you will see a button entitled ULC Radio at the top of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters website.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com